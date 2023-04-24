Submit Release
Top Mix Engineers Get Face-to-Face with the All-New Sessionwire Studio

Rich Keller

Sessionwire Studio is now in a web browser and I can work remotely with confidence - Rich Keller is a 6x Grammy nominated mixer & producer earning 34 Platinum records.

With Sessionwire Studio's new features, mix engineers now have more options than ever for working remotely.

With Sessionwire Studio I can have direct contact with my artist like they are on the other side of the glass. I can get instant feedback by watching their facial expressions while I'm mixing”
— Rich Keller -DMX, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-new Sessionwire Studio, a cutting-edge online platform for real-time remote music collaboration, has been making waves in the music industry lately. Sessionwire has launched version three which is browser-based. No apps to download and producers can invite anyone to a session by sending their own reusable link. Now, mix engineers can get up close and personal with their clients working remotely in real time.

Sessionwire Studio allows musicians and engineers to collaborate in real-time from anywhere in the world and has gained traction among artists and producers who want to create music without the constraints of physical distance. But until now, mix engineers have had limited options when it comes to working remotely and were forced to rely on multiple applications to provide a less-than-ideal solution for their client communication needs. That's about to change. Sessionwire Studio has recently added a number of features specifically tailored to mix engineers, including high-quality audio and video, Talkback channel with Automute, file sharing, Slack-style messaging, and plugins for most popular DAWs like Pro Tools and Logic Pro X.

"The reason I use Sessionwire Studio is that I can have direct contact with my producer or artist like they are on the other side of the glass," said 6x Grammy-nominated mixer and producer Rich Keller. "Because when I use picture in picture and I'm sharing my screen I can see their face on my screen as I'm working. That's worth everything to me because I can get instant feedback by watching their facial expressions while I'm mixing. I understand exactly how they're feeling about it. It's unspoken. We're both reacting to the music at the same time. And that's what's important and that's what you get with Sessionwire Studio that you can't get anywhere else. It’s the truth."

The new features have already been well-received by mix engineers who use them daily. "Sessionwire Studio has been a game-changer for my remote mixing sessions," said David Gnozzi a platinum mixing/mastering engineer and producer, as well as the creator and host of the popular YouTube channel MixbusTV. "We finally have everything we need to video communicate, share files, and remotely record with instant feedback with anyone in the world without worrying about audio/video sync. Studio quality audio streaming allows me to have virtual assisted mixing or mastering sessions with my client and host full mixing classes with my students."

With Sessionwire Studio's new features, mix engineers now have more options than ever for working remotely without the tech hassles. The platform's ease of use and powerful features make it a top choice for music professionals looking to collaborate and work faster with ease, and efficiency.

Rich Keller's Experience with Sessionwire Studio

