Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,013 in the last 365 days.

State of Judiciary Address

State of Judiciary Address Chief Justice Martin.Novitski Fri, 03/24/2023 - 11:36 Monday March 27, 2023 @ 2:45 pm to Monday March 27, 2023 @ 3:15 pm CA United States Image Download Event Extended Details Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will deliver the State of the Judiciary address at the California State Senate in Sacramento, CA. See the full list of senate floor events here. More: Chief Justice biography and multimedia

You just read:

State of Judiciary Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more