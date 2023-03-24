State of Judiciary Address Chief Justice Martin.Novitski Fri, 03/24/2023 - 11:36 Monday March 27, 2023 @ 2:45 pm to Monday March 27, 2023 @ 3:15 pm CA United States Image Download Event Extended Details Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero will deliver the State of the Judiciary address at the California State Senate in Sacramento, CA. See the full list of senate floor events here. More: Chief Justice biography and multimedia