Judge won’t immediately grant Newsom’s bid to limit Trump LA troop deployment

A judge has rejected California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) ask for an immediate order limiting President Trump’s Los Angeles troop deployment, agreeing to first give the administration a chance to defend itself at a Thursday hearing before issuing the emergency ruling.

