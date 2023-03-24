Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to Host Two Orlando Area Job Fairs

Job Fairs to be held in Ocoee on March 29 and in Orlando on March 30, 2023



ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is hosting two state agency job fairs on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at CareerSource West Orange, located in West Oaks Mall at 9401 W. Colonial Drive in Ocoee, and Thursday, March 30, 2023, at CareerSource Southeast at 5784 S. Semoran Boulevard in Orlando. Both events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. H iring events will focus on job opportunities at DEO in the Division of Workforce Services, and all positions pay $15 per hour or more.

“DEO is proud to host these job fairs to encourage talented, skilled job seekers to join our team,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “New team members will support our efforts to best serve Floridians, businesses, and communities across the state as we continue to champion the state's economic development initiatives.”

Information for job fair attendees:

What to Expect: Job fair attendees will be assisted with the application process. For some positions, on-site applicant screenings and interviews may be held. Selected applicants may receive a conditional offer followed by on-site fingerprinting for pending background checks.

What to Bring: All prospective applicants should bring their resume with references, government-issued identification (ID) and social security card. Any applicant claiming veteran preference entitlement should bring their DD-214.

What to Wear: Professional attire is appropriate for this event.

Where to Park: Ocoee Job Fair: Parking will be available in the parking lot at West Oaks Mall located at 9401 W. Colonial Drive in Ocoee. Orlando Job Fair: Parking will be available in the CareerSource Southeast parking lot located at 5784 S. Semoran Boulevard in Orlando.





The Division of Workforce Services’ Bureau of Reemployment Assistance is seeking to fill multiple Customer Service Agent and Claims Investigator positions:

Customer Service Agents are responsible for providing exceptional customer service and processing Reemployment Assistance claims, while also safeguarding confidential personal information.

Claims investigators are responsible for applying law and policy to determine claimant eligibility, gathering pertinent claimant and employer information, and providing exceptional customer service to Floridians.