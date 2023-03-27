Censinet and KLAS Recognize Cybersecurity Transparent Leaders at ViVE 2023
Over 20 Healthcare Vendors Recognized for Their Continuing Commitment to Cybersecurity Preparedness and Maturity to Ensure Safe, Secure Delivery of Patient CareUSA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and KLAS Research, a leading healthcare research and insights firm, today at ViVE 2023 recognized over twenty healthcare vendors who have achieved and sustained their KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent designation. The two Companies will recognize both first-time awardees and those organizations who have recertified their Cybersecurity Transparent designation for their continuing commitment to cybersecurity preparedness, maturity, and transparency across 2022.
“We are proud to recognize KLAS / Censinet Cybersecurity Transparent vendors at ViVE for a second year in a row,” said Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer at KLAS Research. “With ransomware now an ever-present threat, Best in KLAS® means a vendor’s products and services must ensure safe and secure delivery of care across the health system – and we salute these Cybersecurity Transparent organizations dedicated to that very effort.”
Censinet and KLAS will recognize the following KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent award winners at ViVE 2023 (in alphabetical order):
● AGS Health
● Asimily
● Change Healthcare
● Clearwater Compliance
● ClosedLoop
● Divurgent
● ELLKAY
● EMIDS
● EXL
● First Health Advisory
● Fortified Health Security
● Galen Healthcare
● Greenway Health
● Health Catalyst
● Innovaccer
● Iodine Software
● JTG Consulting Group
● Luma Health
● Medasource
● Merge by Merative
● Nordic
● RevSpring
● Sharecare
● Strata Decision
● Upfront Healthcare
“We’re honored to recognize first-time KLAS / Censinet Cybersecurity Transparent winners and those organizations committed to sustaining their designation year after year,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Rapid market adoption of the Cybersecurity Transparent designation continues to reflect the critical importance of cyber maturity in the evaluation, implementation, and use of software and services across the healthcare ecosystem.”
As part of its annual benchmark report Best in KLAS®, KLAS Research added a category under software and services that signifies if a product has gone through a Censinet risk assessment and received a “Cybersecurity Transparent” designation, indicating that the product meets the rigorous requirements for deployment and integration into a healthcare provider’s environment. For the full list of KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent organizations, please visit: https://klasresearch.com/censinet.
To connect with a Censinet or KLAS team member about the Cybersecurity Transparent initiative at ViVE 2023, please send an email to vive2023@censinet.com during the show or stop by the Censinet booth #2152.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com.
