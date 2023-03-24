Submit Release
University of Rhode Island to host State House event on Tuesday, March 28, highlighting University’s statewide impact

WHAT: URI Day at the State House: This special event will showcase the role of the University of Rhode Island as the state’s flagship public research university through interactive exhibits and the participation of URI students, researchers, faculty, and staff. Attendees will learn about the significant contributions URI provides to the state of Rhode Island through research and programs that improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.

WHO: The event will feature the participation of URI students, faculty, and staff. A brief speaking program at approximately 3:30 p.m. will include expected remarks from Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, URI Board of Trustees Chair Margo Cook, and URI President Marc Parlange.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 28, 2023; 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Rhode Island State House Rotunda, 82 Smith St., Providence, RI 02903

HOW: For additional information, or if you plan to cover the event, please contact Dave Lavallee, URI Department of Communications and Marketing, at dlavallee@uri.edu or 401-874-5862.

