Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the State Board of Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kelly Garcia and MaryLynn Magar and the reappointment of Ryan Petty to the State Board of Education.

Kelly Garcia

Garcia serves on the Board of Directors of Frameworks of Tampa Bay and is the Chair of the Research and Development Committee. She currently serves on the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees. Garcia earned her bachelor’s degree from the Catholic University of America and her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

MaryLynn Magar

Magar is the Vice President of HeartCare Imaging, Inc. She served as a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2020 and served as Speaker pro tempore from 2018 to 2020. She is a current member of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. Magar earned her bachelor’s degree from Radford University.

Ryan Petty

Petty is the Head of Product and Marketing for Blue Rocket, Inc., Gemini division. Previously, he was Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at ADT, Inc. In honor of his daughter, Alaina, who was killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he has worked to improve school safety in Broward County and across the country. In 2018, he was appointed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission which was formed to analyze information from the school shooting and other mass violence incidents in the state and address recommendations and system improvements. Furthermore, he founded The WalkUp Foundation, a non-profit working to prevent the causes of violence in school through advocacy and intervention. Petty earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and information systems from Brigham Young University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###