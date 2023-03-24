Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Lake County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Courtney Yarkosky as Chair, Morgan Entsuah, and Laura Tolbert to the Early Learning Coalition of Lake County.

Courtney Yarkosky

Yarkosky, of Montverde, is a Brand Manager for Bacardi USA. She was previously the State Manager for Bacardi USA and a Sales Consultant for Breakthru Beverage Group. Yarkosky earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida.

Morgan Entsuah

Entsuah, of Clermont, is the Digital and Social Media Coordinator for Consensus Communications. Previously, she was a Marketing Specialist for Orlando Health and a Marketing Assistant for Sodexo. Entsuah earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Laura Tolbert

Tolbert, of Sorrento, is the Vice President and Loan Officer at the First National Bank of Mount Dora. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the East Lake County Chamber of Commerce and is the Leader of the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council. Tolbert earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Florida and her master’s degree in acquisition and contract management from the Florida Institute of Technology.

###