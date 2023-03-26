Edison Ruiz proud of his performance in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu

Edison Ruiz in Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths
Actor Edison Ruiz proud of his work in Bardo film
Edison Ruiz on the set of “Bardo” as the character of Cínico
The night of the awards ceremony for his performance in “Les Temps des Framboises” S1
EDIson Ruiz while being directed on Mexico City on the set of Bardo
Edison is an unstoppable actor with a brutal force who seeks new opportunities in his career to reach internationalization.
Alejandro is a great director who has the film very clear from the first word of the script. It was a pleasure to be able to work with him and learn so much at all times.”
— Edison Ruiz
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths, is the most recent project that was nominated for an Academy Award to the Oscars last month. Bardo was shot in Mexico City during the pandemic season. Curiously through the Look that Edison had at that time with long hair. “They contacted me through Casting and they were doing tests where they asked me to leave my hair long. I didn’t know much about my character until it was time to create it with the director. My character the cynic is really a cynical, he is that person, or that reflection in which we all see ourselves in total indifference to reality and the cruelty of reality. I am very happy that Mexico is very well represented at the Oscars and that Bardo is a film that once again attracted attention in the nominations and of course it is a pride for me to have participated in this great project”.
In Edison’s career there are great international projects such as “Narcos Mexico”, “The Raspberry’s Season”, and many others. His career of so many years and constant successes leads him to develop more and more complex characters that remain in the memory of film and television. A great pride for Mexico his performance internationally since last year he was the first Mexican nominated by the academy of sciences and arts of cinema and Canadian television for his performance in the television series “The Raspberry’s Season”.
Edison Ruiz recently started his professional management by Moira Management in Mexico City.
