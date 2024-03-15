REVERSE CLOCK ENTERTAINMENT is a unique film studio created by innovative filmmakers pioneering on the vertical content

Owen Zhengda Qiu & Lukas Haixiao Lu, Pioneering Short-form vertical Content with Rock Entertainment In the dynamic landscape of Los Angeles' entertainment industry. They have emerged as visionary leaders as creators on vertical content in United States

Some of the titles produce by REVERSE CLOCK ENTERTAINMENT. Now it’s poised to become the go-to destination for short-form content that captivates audiences around the Entertainment industry and become the most popular reference for the vertical content.

Owen Zhengda Qiu a visionary filmmaker with a global vision for platforms, they aim to reach audiences worldwide while maintaining their Los Angeles production base.

Reverse Clock Entertainment, is reshaping entertainment consumption, one frame at a time.they are planning to lead the way in vertical content creation on the world stage.