REVERSE CLOCK ENTERTAINMENT is a unique film studio created by innovative filmmakers pioneering on the vertical content
Owen Zhengda Qiu & Lukas Haixiao Lu, Pioneering Short-form vertical Content with Rock Entertainment In the dynamic landscape of Los Angeles' entertainment industry. They have emerged as visionary leaders as creators on vertical content in United States
Some of the titles produce by REVERSE CLOCK ENTERTAINMENT. Now it’s poised to become the go-to destination for short-form content that captivates audiences around the Entertainment industry and become the most popular reference for the vertical content.
Owen Zhengda Qiu a visionary filmmaker with a global vision for platforms, they aim to reach audiences worldwide while maintaining their Los Angeles production base.
Reverse Clock Entertainment, is reshaping entertainment consumption, one frame at a time.they are planning to lead the way in vertical content creation on the world stage.
Visionary Artists Leading the Way in Short-form Content Creation In the bustling entertainment landscape of Los Angeles,
Founded in 2018, Reverse Clock Entertainment is a unique film studio created by Lukas Haixiao Lu, and Owen Zhengda Qiu, a pair of innovative filmmakers. This dynamic studio melds traditional storytelling with emerging trends in media to create a diverse array of content. This company is dedicated to producing vertical short episodes and tv series that are poised to dominate the global market planning to keep on growing their content in all fiction genres.
Reverse Clock Entertainment emerged as trailblazer in the realm of short-form content creation. Starting as a content creator on TikTok They had evolved to the fiction content drama available in digital platforms like sereal+. The Tv series in total are around 90 minutes in segments of 70 episodes.
With a keen understanding of audience preferences, company have tapped into the growing demand for bite-sized entertainment experiences. Their ambitions are set in working in order to become one of the Top production companies in vertical content creations. Their company specializes in crafting captivating narratives that pack a punch in a short amount of time, catering to the fast-paced lifestyles of today's consumers. And they have the vision to travel a fresh window for new media style elaborated contents that hopefully very soon can become a fierce competitor of the biggest platforms in the world as well as enter in the classic Hollywood standards of a production studio.
Their commitment to quality and innovation. Is relentless in their pursuit of pushing creative boundaries and experimenting with new storytelling techniques. This dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation as leaders in the industry.
Owen working as a Director for Over 5 years in new media Lukas as a producer is Visualizing vertical content to create film that could implies even a new category into the Hollywood Academy scene and Irrupt traditional Hollywood to be one day consider as real films.
Moreover, REVERSE CLOCK ENTERTAINMENT operates with a global vision, recognizing the importance of reaching audiences across various platforms and languages. While their content is primarily produced in English, REVERSE CLOCK ENTERTAINMENT have plans to expand into other markets, ensuring that their stories resonate with audiences worldwide.
In a world where content consumption is constantly evolving, REVERSE CLOCK ENTERTAINMENT is at the forefront, shaping the future of entertainment with their visionary approach and working as a bridge between United States and Asian cultures.
As they continue to push the envelope and redefine storytelling norms, Reverse Clock, Entertainment is poised to become the go-to destination for short-form content that captivates audiences around the Entertainment industry and become the most popular reference for the vertical content.
Their content not only challenges conventions but also reshapes narratives, making unheard stories resonate on screen. The original ideas most of the time came from the creators Director, Owen Zhengda Qiu or the producer Lukas Haixiao Lu, sometimes they treat the topics from the route and create the script and the whole process of the content some other times they have writers and professional in each field that would come together with the creation.
More than just a film studio, Reverse Clock Entertainment is an evolving multimedia powerhouse that blends quality, diversity, and creativity. Through its compelling content across various streaming media platforms, it's redefining entertainment consumption, one frame at a time.
Since June 2023, directed and produced a total of 10 projects; 3 productions concurrently each month; a single director shoots two projects consecutively in half a month; in terms of post-production in Los Angeles area is the fastest. This platform has offer a lot of work, opportunities and exposure to several filmmakers, professionals in film industry and actors in the due its nature of creation, while perusing establishing a new industry as well as the worldwide exposure that their work receive through the platforms.
The company is a mean to be a pioneer on the transitions of the screen as in back in the day one day was Netflix transition scene films or DVDs from TV to computers now creating a transition from computers or TVs to screen phones.
