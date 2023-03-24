FEMA Extends Transitional Sheltering Assistance

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,305 in the last 365 days.
LAKE MARY, Fla. – FEMA approved an extension for Transitional Sheltering Assistance for survivors who still need time finding housing and continue to qualify for the program. There are two dates to pay attention to:
Must check out by June 30, 2023, for those who:
All other households currently checked into hotels under the TSA program must check out by April 29, 2023.
Hotels will be limited to those in the 28 Florida counties that are currently housing survivors in TSA participating hotels.
The lodging rate will remain at 250% of the General Services Administration rate for the location of the hotel, to include lodging rate and applicable fees and taxes.
