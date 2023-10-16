Submit Release
Bakell® bolsters Food Manufacturing capabilities as Copacker & Wholesaler

bakell banner showcasing food powder production and copacking capabilities

Bakell for Businesses features copacking services, design & labeling, sourcing and comprehensive shipping & logistics options.

bakell products on pallets ready for international shipping carriers

Bakell facilities are prepared to kit, package and ship orders across United States and beyond!

bakell label printing machines for edible consumer products

Bakell sources materials for products and even designs & prints labels, all in house.

Manufacturing leader Bakell® expands its warehouse machinery to give baking & confectionery partners even greater packing & production solutions to enjoy.

Our marketing & fulfillment teams have been stellar at meeting the client's needs, from label design to shipping products out the door.”
— Heather Adams, Bakell Merchandising Director
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading baking & confectionery supplier, Bakell® (www.bakell.com) expanded its copacking capabilities with new machinery to bolster its fulfillment & packaging solutions. Bakell has steadily developed its distribution channels & manufacturing services to propel growing businesses as well as larger operations.

Bakell® for Businesses gives restaurants, retailers, and private label partners the easiest way to kit, package, and solve logistical barriers — all housed within SQF Level 3 certified facilities. Bakell can help create new projects by sourcing products or material procurement, to creating custom packaging that brings partners' brands to life.

The Southern California-based company recently added state-of-the-art air pillow packing equipment to its facilities, giving Bakell partners even more ways to ship inventory & promotional products. That's in addition to in-house, full-color process printing services for labels as well as a stick pack filling machine, a pouch filling machine, and food-safe shrink wrap services.

While growing its capabilities, Bakell has strictly complied with high food safety standards for its FDA-registered facilities, attaining GMP & HACCP Certification and Kosher & Halal certification as a priority.

"Big companies have seen how Bakell operates and smaller organizations appreciate our 'one-stop shop' approach," Bakell Merchandising Director Heather Adams said. "We work with distributors, negotiate shipping prices, and even help clients develop recipes for their specific products if need be. Since we manufacture & package dry powder blends ourselves, it makes it much easier to offer the lowest rates.

"Our marketing & fulfillment teams have been stellar at meeting the client's needs, from label design to shipping products out the door."

With years of experience packaging and distributing proprietary Tinker Dust®, Krazy Sprinkles®, and Brew Glitter® blends, Bakell is further expanding its production facilities to empower retailers & emerging brands— not to mention private label partners who want to start or expand their business.

As a copacker, Bakell helps partners grow by supplying them with logistics & distribution solutions as well as dry powder blending expertise. From recipe development to certified quality assurance on finished food products, Bakell's production capacity covers machine operations, raw material procurement, product sourcing & more, all within its US-based facilities.

Bakell makes it possible for creators to launch new brands, allows established businesses to add new products to existing catalogs, and helps partners manage their purchased inventory with precision & care.

About Bakell® LLC:

Located in Southern California, USA, Bakell (www.bakell.com) is a privately owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via its eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food-grade glitters, all-natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dust, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers, and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP-certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified, and a local product of SoCal. Bakell food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case, and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.

Bakell Media Department
Bakell
+ +1 800-292-2137
email us here

