Bakell, Brew Glitter Announce Red 3-Free Overhaul on Signature Decorating Products

Bakell and Brew Glitter have worked to make its signature food decorations Red 3 Free . Brew Glitter Red 3 Free products are now in stock. Red 3 Free recipes include signature colors for Tinker Dust and Luster Dust by Bakell.

Years ahead of an FDA industry deadline, Bakell & Brew Glitter successfully overhaul signature product lines to Red 3 Free formulas.

Bakell and Brew Glitter have been able to pivot quickly because of how we've built our production processes.” — Julia Wolfe, FSQ Administrator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bakell www.bakell.com ), a leading online retailer of food decorating supplies, and sister-brand Brew Glitter www.brewglitter.com ), the leading drink glitter worldwide [known together as the 'Companies'], today announced a significant commitment to consumer health by converting 100% of its product offerings to Red 3-free recipes.The Companies had begun the processes of developing and transitioning away from using Red 3 (a food dye also known as Erythrosine, or E127) for edible products in late 2024—well ahead of the January 15, 2027 deadline by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Since then, a wave of new recipes were introduced for our established edible decorations. This significant shift impacts a wide range of signature products including Tinker Dust, Brew Glitter drink decorations, Brew Dust, and Luster Dust by Bakell, among others—solidifying the Companies' dedication to providing safe ingredients for bakers, decorators, and home kitchens.Red 3 is a synthetic food coloring that gives food products a bright color—visually it is a deep cherry-red powder that produces a fluorescent pink-red color when dissolved. While the official ban is still years away, the Companies recognize the growing demand for Red 3-free products.The Companies' internal Research & Development team, Production and FSQ departments worked tirelessly to remove the dye from its recipes and products well before the regulatory deadline. Doing so without compromising key product features that partners have come to rely on.“We maintain trust from our clients by anticipating their needs and adjusting product performances based on what we're hearing," FSQ Administrator Julia Wolfe said. "We've been working this transition for a couple of years already, and the team's excited to finally cross the finish line."Bakell and Brew Glitter have always been able to pivot quickly thanks to how we've built our in-house manufacturing. From FSQ checks to dry blending different formulas, we're happy with our production process that gives us the ability to provide large retail or hospitality chains, to local bakeries and DIY cake & cookie artists, with safe-to-eat decorations."These efforts led the Companies to Red 3-free alternatives that maintain classic colors & quality performance that customers expect. As such, the Companies now manufacture Tinker Dust (edible glitters), Brew Glitter (drink glitters), Krazy Sprinkles(edible cake decorations) and Luster Dust offerings using Red 3 free or all-natural ingredients-based options for bulk quantities or B2B programs.Our Companies understand that navigating the changing landscape of food additives can be confusing for consumers. While markets transition out of Red 3 free, both Bakell and Brew Glitter will make it easy to assist customers in making informed choices by implementing several initiatives:• Clear Labeling: All products are getting updated to include 'Red 3-free' clearly labeled on the bakell.com website with a dedicated badge, making it easy for customers to identify and select appropriate items.• Educational Resources: a dedicated webpage with information about Red 3 , its potential health effects, and the company's commitment to removing it from its products.• Customer Support: Customer service team is available to answer any questions customers may have about the product reformulation and the company's commitment to ingredient safety.Both brands use SQF Level 3 certified processes, diligently following safe food manufacturing and the latest FDA regulations. As the industry learns of new guidelines and best practices are created to heed precautions, our Companies are well-prepared to make major shifts in production.Our manufacturing processes are designed to maintain the integrity and safety of our products, whether it's allergen-free formulations, organic certifications, or custom blending services. We pride ourselves on delivering products that not only meet regulatory requirements but also exceed our clients' expectations for quality and reliability.Bakell & Brew Glitter have been trusted by clients ranging from at-home bakers to international brands. Featured in People's Magazine, Michaels craft superstores, Disneyland Parks, Universal and much more, we manufacture the preferred edible glitter & edible decorations for creating amazing experiences.About Bakell:Located in Southern California, USA, Bakell LLC is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via an eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com . Bakell is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including edible glitters, sprinkles, luster dust, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are SQF Level 3 (Quality) Certified and a local product of SoCal with advanced food safety certificates. Bakell food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.