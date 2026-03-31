Brew Glitter® Partners with Total Wine & More for Nationwide Retail & Online Distribution
Brew Glitter hits Total Wine & More shelves nationwide, adding shimmer to cocktails in-store and online.
America’s Leading Edible Cocktail Decorations Brand Expands Retail Presence with Total Wine & More Nationwide and Online
This major retail expansion marks a significant milestone for Brew Glitter® as the brand continues to bring safe, show-stopping drink decorations to home bartenders, professional mixologists, and beverage enthusiasts across the United States.
Total Wine & More customers can now shop a curated selection of Brew Glitter’s best-selling rimming sugars, rimming salts, and edible drink glitters, designed specifically to elevate cocktails, mocktails, wine glasses, and celebratory drinks.
Now Available at Total Wine & More (In-Store & Online):
• Brew Glitter® Silver Pearl Rimming Sugar
• Brew Glitter® Gold Rimming Sugar
• Brew Glitter® Pink Rimming Salt
• Brew Glitter® White Rimming Salt
Brew Glitter® Edible Glitter Variety Pack Pouch, featuring four single-serve stick packs:
• Gold Edible Drink Glitter
• Silver Edible Drink Glitter
• Pink Edible Drink Glitter
• Clear Edible Drink Glitter
Each product is crafted to deliver eye-catching shimmer without altering taste, making them ideal for margaritas, martinis, champagne, wine glasses, seasonal cocktails, and specialty beverages.
Brew Glitter® products are Kosher, Halal, FDA-compliant, and manufactured in SQF Level 3 certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of food safety and quality. Customers can confidently add sparkle to their drinks knowing every product is made with ingredients approved for consumption.
Known for pioneering the edible drink glitter category, Brew Glitter® has been used everywhere from home celebrations to large-scale commercial events, supplying shimmer for hospitality groups, entertainment venues, and major national brands. This partnership allows Brew Glitter® to meet customers where they already shop for their favorite beverages, making it easier than ever to create visually stunning drinks at home.
With availability both in-store and online, Total Wine & More shoppers can now discover Brew Glitter’s signature sparkle year-round for holidays, weddings, parties, and everyday cocktails. This expansion into Total Wine & More further strengthens Brew Glitter’s growing retail footprint and underscores the company’s mission to make premium, food-safe drink decorations accessible nationwide.
Brew Glitter Marketing Dept
Brew Glitter
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