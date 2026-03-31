Brew Glitter® Partners with Total Wine & More for Nationwide Retail & Online Distribution

Brew Glitter hits Total Wine & More shelves nationwide, adding shimmer to cocktails in-store and online. Gold Pearl Rimming Sugar for Drinks Single Serve Stick Packs make for on the go use of Brew Glitter® edible glitter Brew Glitter® edible drink glitter and rimming sugars add vibrant shimmer and color to cocktails, elevating every sip

America’s Leading Edible Cocktail Decorations Brand Expands Retail Presence with Total Wine & More Nationwide and Online

Partnering with Total Wine & More is a huge moment for our brand. Their trusted nationwide presence reinforces our commitment to quality, safety, and unforgettable drink experiences.” — Caitlin Abatacola, Purchasing and Inventory Supervisor

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brew Glitter, the leading edible cocktail decorations brand known for its signature drink shimmer and finishing touches, proudly announces its official retail partnership with Total Wine & More, the nation’s largest retailer of wine, spirits, and beer. Select Brew Glitterproducts are now available in Total Wine & More stores nationwide and online at TotalWine.comThis major retail expansion marks a significant milestone for Brew Glitteras the brand continues to bring safe, show-stopping drink decorations to home bartenders, professional mixologists, and beverage enthusiasts across the United States.Total Wine & More customers can now shop a curated selection of Brew Glitter’s best-selling rimming sugars, rimming salts , and edible drink glitters , designed specifically to elevate cocktails, mocktails, wine glasses, and celebratory drinks.Now Available at Total Wine & More (In-Store & Online):• Brew GlitterSilver Pearl Rimming Sugar• Brew GlitterGold Rimming Sugar• Brew GlitterPink Rimming Salt• Brew GlitterWhite Rimming SaltBrew GlitterEdible Glitter Variety Pack Pouch, featuring four single-serve stick packs:• Gold Edible Drink Glitter• Silver Edible Drink Glitter• Pink Edible Drink Glitter• Clear Edible Drink GlitterEach product is crafted to deliver eye-catching shimmer without altering taste, making them ideal for margaritas, martinis, champagne, wine glasses, seasonal cocktails, and specialty beverages.Brew Glitterproducts are Kosher, Halal, FDA-compliant, and manufactured in SQF Level 3 certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of food safety and quality. Customers can confidently add sparkle to their drinks knowing every product is made with ingredients approved for consumption.Known for pioneering the edible drink glitter category, Brew Glitterhas been used everywhere from home celebrations to large-scale commercial events, supplying shimmer for hospitality groups, entertainment venues, and major national brands. This partnership allows Brew Glitterto meet customers where they already shop for their favorite beverages, making it easier than ever to create visually stunning drinks at home.With availability both in-store and online, Total Wine & More shoppers can now discover Brew Glitter’s signature sparkle year-round for holidays, weddings, parties, and everyday cocktails. This expansion into Total Wine & More further strengthens Brew Glitter’s growing retail footprint and underscores the company’s mission to make premium, food-safe drink decorations accessible nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.