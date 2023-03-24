Don’t miss the Redefining Rooftops Webinar by Bison Innovative Products & AEC Daily

Bison Innovative Products offer the design flexibility to create versatile, unique outdoor spaces. Since 1994, Bison has led the industry in the design and manufacture of Pedestals and hardwood Deck Tiles that create beautiful rooftop environments. This independently tested, modular Deck System allows rooftop decks to be installed quickly and easily without damaging expensive roofing systems.

Explore the features, surface materials, and design options for rooftop deck systems.

Bison Innovative Products is honored to be presenting our Redefining Rooftops course with AEC Daily.

Redefining Rooftops: Understanding Rooftop Deck Systems:

Rooftop decks create valuable living and recreational space for building owners, residents, and clients. Accommodating restaurants, hotels, healthcare facilities, and everything from residential to government buildings, rooftop deck systems offer the design flexibility to create versatile, unique outdoor spaces over any structural surface. This course explores the features, surface materials, and design options for rooftop deck systems and provides an overview of recommended planning and installation guidelines.

This is a free 1 hour event, so be sure to register and secure your spot.

This webinar qualifies for CEU credits!

PRE-REGISTER AND RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://signin.aecdaily.com/register/BNZ3847

Continuing Education Information: