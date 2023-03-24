California Continues Creating Jobs

Published: Mar 24, 2023

SACRAMENTO – California continued creating jobs in February, adding 32,300 new jobs across eight major industry sectors. The state has created jobs in 16 out of the last 17 months and year-over-year has added 486,500 jobs.

February 2023 by the Numbers:

California created 32,300 jobs in February

Eight of California’s eleven major industry sectors added jobs

The unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percent to 4.3 percent

Year–over-year, California has added 486,500 jobs – an increase of 2.8 percent

The state has created more than 3 million jobs since April 2020 – the biggest hiring spree in the nation

