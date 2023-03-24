OSA Weekly Update - 3/24/2023

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,316 in the last 365 days.
Message from Auditor Blaha
1. Deadline: County TIF Forms Due March 31st
2. Available: 2022 Legal Compliance Audit Guides
3. Avoiding Pitfalls: Watch Out for Scammers Using Phishing or Smishing Email and Text Messages
Recently our office has received many questions about the use of gift cards by local government entities. Even with the best intentions, it’s easy to make an error with gift cards. Take a look at our Avoiding Pitfall and Statement of Position on gift cards.
The County TIF Information Form is due from counties by March 31, 2023. The form captures information for 2022 regarding a county's TIF administrative activities, distributions of tax increment, and transfers of the TIF enforcement deduction. The information assists the Office of the State Auditor in its oversight of TIF authorities. Instructions on accessing the form in SAFES were emailed to county representatives on January 23, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.
The 2022 Legal Compliance Audit Guides are now available on the OSA website.
Except for the annual changes to the compensation limitation, most of the individual Audit checklists remain unchanged for 2022. Changes noted below:
3. Avoiding Pitfalls: Watch Out for Scammers Using Phishing or Smishing Email and Text Messages
Each year, the IRS releases its “Dirty Dozen” of common tax-related scams. For 2023, the category related to fake communications posing as legitimate organizations in the tax and financial community, especially phishing and smishing scams, may be of particular relevance to local governments and their employees. The IRS describes these scams as follows:
The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.