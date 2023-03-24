Judicial Nominating Committee sends SCJD candidates to governor

After interviewing the candidates and following committee deliberations, the Judicial Nominating Committee selected four (4) nominees for the open seat on the bench in the South Central Judicial District. This position was created as a result of the appointment of Judge Douglas Bahr to the North Dakota Supreme Court. The following are being forwarded to Governor Doug Burgum for his consideration:

Jason J. Hammes (Bismarck)

Jackson J. Lofgren (Bismarck)

David R. Phillips (Bismarck)

Matthew A. Sagsveen (Bismarck)