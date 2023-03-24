Trinh Nguyen Dang Pham and Bao Gia Luong Received The "President's Lifetime Achievement Award"

Mr. Trinh Nguyen Dang Pham and Mrs. Bao Gia Luong are Greenfield & Associates LLP (CPA firm) managing partners in Huntington Beach, California.

Trinh Nguyen Dang Pham (Sky) and Bao Gia Luong (Susan), the managing partner of Greenfield & Associates LLP, received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their services to the American People. Greenfield & Associates LLP is a CPA firm specializing in individual income tax and small business income tax (partnership, C-corp, and S-corp, Non-profit). Greenfield & Associates also provides financial and tax consultation, bookkeeping, payroll, CFO, tax preparing and filing services to meet clients' needs. If the firm doesn't have the service customers require, they are connected to a network of their colleagues for any service the clients require.

Mr. Trinh Nguyen Dang Pham, known as Sky Pham, was born in Sai Gon, Vietnam. Trinh graduated with a Finance degree from California State University, Fullerton, and an MBA from Ohio University. He received the High School Diploma from Wellington College, New Zealand (2010). Trinh is pursuing a Doctorate of Business Administration focusing on Banking, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law at Liberty University.

He is the CEO of the Kien Nam Group LLC (property management company), president of Greenfield & Associates CPA, and member of the Advisory Board of California International Bank. In 2015, Trinh graduated from the Superior Court of California, County of Orange Leadership Academy. In 2020, he joined the U.S. Army as a reservist, working at the 350th Engineer Company based in Los Angeles.

Trinh is active in the community, serving as the president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Westminster, Chief Executive Officer of Ban Tay Nhan Ai (Compassionate Hands Foundation) in Garden Grove, and a member of the Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association (VAUSA). Prior leadership roles include involvement as a committee member of the Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce (VACOC), CSUF Phi Beta Delta, CSUF Entrepreneur Society, and United Nations Association of Orange County. Annually, Trinh and Bao have raised money for toiletries, sleeping bags, and canned food drives for the local homeless. More than 100 volunteers helped reach the goal of packaging 10,000+ meals on September 28th, 2014, and 20,000+ on December 28th, 2015. Everybody was willing to work hard together to create a world without hunger.

Trinh received a "Titan in Action Award" from CSUF, recognizing Community Service as an expressed component of the club's mission. His story and experience were shared with the Orange County community through his "Student Recycle Club combine education and stewardship" article in the OC Register. In 2022, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Westminster, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach, served over 230 soldiers and family members during the 79th TSC Resource Family Day at JFTB Los Alamitos, CA. Over the years, Trinh has developed the skills to contribute to his passion for improving our community.

Mrs. Bao Luong (Susan) received her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from California State University Fullerton and Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University. She is experienced in advising clients on financial matters, preparing and filing tax documents, entity formation, bookkeeping, non-profit taxation and financial reports. She is the CFO of the Compassionate Hands Foundation (Ban Tai Nhan Ai), which focuses on helping children and poor people in Vietnam and Asia. She is also the treasurer for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Westminster, which focuses on improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

Sky and Susan met through volunteer work with United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at California State University, Fullerton. They have helped open many different NGOs and positively impacted our community with more than 5,000 volunteer hours over the years. Now they are married and have two children, Stanford and Skye.

Mrs. Bao Luong and Mr. Trinh Nguyen Dang Pham share their views, "Winning an award, especially the Presidential Award, is always a special moment because it creates motivation in you and gives the courage to give more excellent service." They further say their family's philosophy is to impact over 1 million lives in our lifetime. We believe that "compassion is life, wisdom is the path."

About Greenfield & Associates, LLP

Greenfield & Associates, LLP is a young and energetic team of CPAs and professionals. They seek to provide a full suite of tax and accounting and CFO services for small businesses in Orange County and Los Angeles County. These services allow business owners to save money on in-house accounting, ensure compliance with tax laws, and make valuable management decisions from their numbers. Greenfield & Associates, LLP recognizes the importance of customer service to our customers. They aim to provide the best customer service and be responsive to clients' needs. Greenfield & Associates acknowledges its responsibilities to communities and the environment. The firm would give time and hours to help communities and the environment, advancing communities toward financial independence and wealth.

Learn more at: https://www.greenfieldllp.us

Media Contact

Company Name: Greenfield & Associates LLP

Contact Person: John Knight

Email: Send Email

City: Huntington Beach

State: California

Country: United States

Website: greenfieldllp.us



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Trinh Nguyen Dang Pham and Bao Gia Luong Received The \"President\'s Lifetime Achievement Award\"