Greenberg Traurig Launches State & Local Tax Podcast 'GeTtin' SALTy'

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP launched its newest podcast, GeTtin' SALTy, focusing on state and local tax policy, legislative, regulatory, and litigation updates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) March 24, 2023

Episode 1: ‘Q1 SALT Legislative Update: A Conversation with Morgan Scarborough of MultiState Associates'

In the inaugural episode, Shareholder and podcast host Nikki E. Dobay is joined by Morgan Scarborough, vice president of tax policy at MultiState Associates, to discuss legislative updates in the first quarter of 2023. With most legislatures in session, Scarborough and Dobay have a lively conversation, touching on the key state and local tax legislative items state policy makers are currently considering as well as a few they are not.

The Greenberg Traurig State & Local Tax (SALT) Practice assists companies in need of state and local tax counsel whether in a single location or multiple locations throughout the United States. With the largest footprint of any law firm in the United States, the SALT Practice has attorneys in 16 of the firm's domestic offices, including California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Florida, New York, Oregon, and Texas. The firm's breadth of experience across the full SALT spectrum allows Greenberg Traurig to offer a wide range of services, including counseling and controversy. The team also regularly partners with the firm's nationally recognized Government Law & Policy Practice to help shape the tax law which affects its clients most.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

