NOTICE – Annual Quarantine List

March 24, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Potpourri Notice with the State Register to publish the Annual Quarantine list for 2023 as provided for in LAC 7:XV.109.

The Potpourri Notice and the 2023 Annual Quarantine list will be published in the April 20, 2023 edition of the Louisiana State Register.