PEER Insurance Brokers Announces a Golf Tournament & Banquet with Speaker Stedman Graham

I choose CAYS as the benefiting organization for this tournament as they are already in the community and doing so much to help the next generation.”
— Justin Fee, President PEER Insurance Brokers
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego-based insurance brokers PEER Insurance Brokers, led by Justin Fee, are pleased to announce that they will host a golf tournament on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. The Shotgun Tournament will start at 1:00 PM at Riverwalk Golf Course in San Diego, California. The charity golf tournament aims to raise funds in honor of Justin’s mother, Caren Fee (also known as Mama Fee).

Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit Community Alliance for Youth Success (CAYS) because of its impact on today’s youth. The tournament’s namesake, Mama Fee, devoted her entire life to helping our youth. Mama Fee had touched and shaped countless lives. Her ultimate passions in life were her family, co-workers, friends, teaching children, stamping, reading, and tea parties.

CAYS was founded by Stedman Graham and Bobbi DePorter, passionate educational advocates who have spent and dedicated their lives to helping young individuals build and shape bright futures even when confronted with obstacles and challenges. CAYS programs are composed of interactive lessons that can be utilized as a seamless add-on to what teachers are already performing in the classroom and community involvement and mentorship.

The golf tournament has a registration fee of $165 per golfer and can be made for individuals or foursomes. It will include 18 holes, a golf cart rental, a post-round banquet dinner in the clubhouse, beverages, competition prizes, a silent auction, and many more.

During the dinner, Graham will be the keynote speaker sharing his wisdom about leadership and helping youth find their purpose. For those who want to attend just the banquet and keynote, the registration fee is $65.00.

According to PEER Insurance Brokers’ President Justin Fee, “I choose CAYS as the benefiting organization for this tournament as they are already in the community and doing so much to help the next generation. Come out and golf with us in San Diego to help raise funds and awareness for the youth that desperately need our help!”

For more information about the golf tournament or to sign up, visit https://myinsbrokers.com/mama-fee-open.

For media inquiries, event coverage, and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

About PEER Insurance Brokers
PEER Insurance Brokers is a company that provides insurance brokerage services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. As an insurance broker, PEER acts as an intermediary between its clients and insurance companies, helping clients identify their insurance needs and finding appropriate insurance policies from various insurance providers to meet those needs.

About Community Alliance for Youth Success (CAYS)
Community Alliance for Youth Success (CAYS) is a non-profit organization that works to support young people and families in communities across the United States. CAYS focuses on providing various programs and services that help children and youth develop the skills and resources they need to succeed in life.

