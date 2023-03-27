MetaMallProperty Launches World's First Universal Shopping Mall and Business Center in the Metaverse Virtual Reality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaMallProperty Announces The Launch Of Metamall Universal Shopping Mall, Entertainment & World Business Center in the Metaverse Virtual Reality: https://metamallproperty.io/.
MetamallProperty, the Exclusive NFT Arm of MetaMall, announces the pre-sales of commercial spaces at the world’s first immersive virtual reality shopping mall, eBusiness, Exhibition & eConvention Center that will officially open in the metaverse in Dec.2023. MetamallProperty will offer a range of NFT’s Virtual Real Estates Assets & Services to MetaMall’s buyers, partners & Investors.
Metamall will feature a variety of businesses and services to meet the needs of visitors in the metaverse. From shopping to entertainment, business centers to Convention & Expo Centers, Metamall built a Universal Mall, Entertainment & World Business Center.
MetaMall will allow Visitors from all continents to explore simultaneously, 24h/7, from around the world, virtual shops, Entertainment facilities such as VR Parks, AutoHubs, Museums, Aquariums, Galleries, Theaters, Live events, Cultural Centers, Universities, Workspace, Casinos, Esports, Igaming & Many more...
The Metamall experience is enhanced with interactive features such as avatars, virtual reality Augmented Reality, Smart Glasses, Headsets, Upcoming lenses, Artificial Intelligence and 3D maps. Customers can even customize their avatars with clothing and accessories provided by MetaMall.
Metamall incarnates the futuristic Metaverse Smart location to visit and participate in a new world where the Shopping experience, eBusiness, Entertainment, Education, and Events are combined together. With its wide selection of universal products and services, Metamall is sure to become The World Destination for Metaverse Visitors.
Dr. Asher T.I, President of MetaMallProperty, commented, "As the Exclusive Business Development NFT Arm of MetaMall, the launch of MetaMall marks an exciting new chapter in the world's business history. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation and to be the first to be part of such a revolutionary concept. With this project, we assist in the creation of a business world that is connected, efficient, and sustainable, and we are confident that it will be a great success".
Rebecca G. V.P MetaBusiness Development, "At MetaMallProperty, we are committed to providing our partners & Investors with a uniquely high-quality experience, the best assets & services. We provide transformational thinking virtual services to help our partners and investors uncover hidden potential and multidimensional industry intelligence, as well as Manage Virtual Assets Investments services as a leading global virtual assets investment management firm".
Contact
Vanessa G. Public Relations
MetaMallProperty
PR@metamallproperty.io