Asador Expands Across Central London with New Dining Locations

Asador Bar & Grill expands authentic Argentinian dining from Leicester Square to new locations in Oxford Circus and London’s West End.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asador Bar & Grill has announced an expanded presence across Central London, creating new opportunities for guests to enjoy authentic Argentinian dining. Known as a restaurant in Leicester Square with strong ties to London’s West End , Asador is extending access to its cuisine and atmosphere through additional locations in Central London and Oxford Circus. The development strengthens its role as a versatile dining choice for a range of occasions across the capital.The Leicester Square location has established recognition among restaurants in Leicester Square by offering a full menu that reflects both Argentinian tradition and contemporary creativity. The restaurant is centred on Argentinian-style grilling, featuring cuts such as Ribeye, Fillet, Kansas City Strip, and Tomahawk, paired with sauces including Chimichurri and Peppercorn. Alongside steak, the full menu includes fresh seafood, vegetarian options, and desserts designed to provide variety without compromising focus on flavour. Truffle Beef Carpaccio and Seabass Ceviche are presented as starters, while desserts such as Dulce de Leche Cheesecake and Coconut-Chia Panna Cotta balance indulgence with innovation.With the expansion, Asador has extended its reach beyond Leicester Square to Oxford Circus and other areas of Central London. The Oxford Circus restaurant has become an option for shoppers and visitors seeking a quality meal in a central location, while the additional Central London venue provides a setting for business lunches, casual gatherings, and special occasions. Each restaurant maintains consistency in food preparation, service standards, and atmosphere, ensuring that the identity established in Leicester Square is reflected across all sites.Private Dining & Events options are available at each location, providing tailored spaces for occasions of different sizes. Flexible arrangements accommodate private celebrations, business functions, and group gatherings, with bespoke menus that allow for customization. Indoor seating with warm lighting and outdoor areas for al fresco dining add further variety, making each venue adaptable to both formal and informal events. The inclusion of these options has positioned Asador as a resource for those seeking event spaces in Central London that combine professional service with versatile layouts.Private dining: https://asadorbargrill.co.uk/private-dining-events/ In London’s West End, proximity to theatres and entertainment venues has made Asador an established choice for pre-theatre dining and late-night meals. Reviews highlight the consistency of food quality, the atmosphere of each location, and the attentiveness of staff, reinforcing the reputation Asador has built since first opening in Leicester Square. Feedback from locals and tourists alike reflects appreciation for both the traditional elements of Argentinian cuisine and the creative additions found throughout the menu.Asador’s expansion across Central London represents a continuation of its commitment to combining authentic grilling techniques with an adaptable approach to dining. By offering a full menu that appeals to varied tastes, maintaining Private Dining & Events options, and operating in strategic locations across London’s West End, Asador has reinforced its place among the leading restaurants in Leicester Square and beyond. The continued growth of thebrand underlines the role of Argentinian cuisine as part of London’s wider dining landscape.Website: https://asadorbargrill.co.uk/ Location: 1 Leicester St, London WC2H 7BL, United Kingdom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.