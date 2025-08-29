Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Explores Advanced Manufacturing Collaboration with U.S leaders

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of an official four-day delegation to the United States, His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, dedicated a full day to exploring cutting-edge research facilities at Research Triangle Park “RTP” in North Carolina, meeting with industrial experts.The program included an engagement with North Carolina’s Secretary of Commerce, Lee Lilley, and a tour of North Carolina State University’s EnergyX Lab and Center for Additive Manufacturing and Logistics (CAMAL), alongside a visit to the nearby SAS Institute.Together, these engagements reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and strengthening international partnerships, to accelerate its ambitious industrial sector transformation.During the visit, discussions at the SAS Institute focused on how digital twins, advanced analytics, and machine learning can simulate factory operations, optimize processes before implementation, and extend the lifecycle of industrial equipment. In parallel, His Excellency’s tour of “RTP”, explored opportunities to collaborate on 3D-printing materials and hybrid manufacturing solutions that can be applied to the Kingdom’s own Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center (AMPC), while learning more about CAMAL’s expertise in supporting SMEs through additive manufacturing research. Finally, at EnergyX Lab, AlKhorayef examined new approaches to industrial energy innovation and sustainability, reinforcing the importance of applied research in enabling more competitive and resilient manufacturing systems.These visits provided a practical demonstration of how U.S institutions are deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, advanced robotics, and additive manufacturing to transform production processes. The conversations highlighted how such approaches can complement the Kingdom’s national programs and accelerate the modernization of its industrial base.Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation is guided by the National Industrial Strategy (NIS), launched to position the Kingdom as a global hub for advanced manufacturing. In alignment with the strategy, the country is pursuing three core objectives: strengthening national resilience by localizing critical goods and services, building a competitive regional manufacturing base, and achieving global leadership in selected industrial segments. To achieve these goals, the Ministry has established a series of flagship initiatives, including the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center (AMPC), the Future Factories Program, and the Industrial Lighthouse Program.The AMPC is driving this evolution, serving as the central ecosystem for 4IR adoption across the Kingdom, coordinating with government entities, industry leaders, and research institutions to expand the use of automation, AI, and robotics in local factories. Furthermore, the Future Factories Program is enabling the modernization of 4,000 factories into smart, highly automated facilities by 2030. The program has already witnessed significant success, helping major Saudi companies boost efficiency, reduce reliance on low-skilled labor, and enhance profitability by integrating digital tools. Meanwhile, supported by the Industrial Lighthouse Program, the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network has recognized more than 150 national facilities in various sectors for their successful adoption of 4IR technologies.Saudi Arabia’s emphasis on advanced manufacturing is fueled by its broader ambition to diversify its economy under Vision 2030, reducing reliance on hydrocarbons, while positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics and industrial hub. The country’s readiness to invest in automation, data-driven systems, and next-generation technologies, is rapidly enhancing Saudi Arabia’s productivity, supporting the localization of critical supply chains, and creating high-value job opportunities for its uniquely young and talented workforce. Coupled with 4IR technologies, these initiatives align with the Kingdom’s environmental commitments, enabling factories to optimize energy consumption, reduce waste, and advance sustainable production practices.In its own right, the United States remains a global leader in advanced manufacturing, home to some of the world’s most innovative companies and research institutions. American expertise in areas such as additive manufacturing, quantum research, industrial software and automation provides valuable opportunities for collaboration. For Saudi Arabia, engaging with U.S institutions like the SAS Institute, CAMAL, and EnergyX Lab, allows the Kingdom to benchmark global best practices, accelerate technology transfer, and foster academic and industrial partnerships that directly support the National Industrial Strategy.As His Excellency continues his U.S visit, the engagements in North Carolina underscored the importance of international cooperation and knowledge transfer in shaping the future of industrial capabilities. By aligning with U.S leaders and experts, Saudi Arabia is building the foundation for a competitive, resilient, and sustainable industrial economy.The overall delegation not only contributes to the Kingdom’s objectives of economic diversification and technological leadership but reinforces a highly valued and long-standing partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States which continues to drive innovation, industrial growth, and shared prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.