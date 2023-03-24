Homicide Investigation Sheldon, Iowa

March 24, 2023

SHELDON, Iowa - At or about 4:00PM on March 23, 2023, the O’Brien County Communication Center received a 911 call about a deceased female located at 604 4th Ave in Sheldon, Iowa. When authorities arrived, they found the female deceased inside her home. The death is being treated as a homicide investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday March 25, 2023 at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, in Ankeny, Iowa.

At or about 12:00PM on March 24, 2023, NATHANIEL BYRON KESSEL (41) of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in Flandreau South Dakota on two Iowa arrest warrants: 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm (Class D Felony) and 1 count of murder in the 1st degree (Class A Felony).

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525, or you can call the DCI at 712- 224-7680.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation; no further details or names are being released at this time.