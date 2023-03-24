Submit Release
Homicide Investigation Sheldon, Iowa

March 24, 2023

SHELDON, Iowa - At or about 4:00PM on March 23, 2023, the O’Brien County Communication Center received a 911 call about a deceased female located at 604 4th Ave in Sheldon, Iowa. When authorities arrived, they found the female deceased inside her home. The death is being treated as a homicide investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday March 25, 2023 at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, in Ankeny, Iowa.

At or about 12:00PM on March 24, 2023, NATHANIEL BYRON KESSEL (41) of Rock Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in Flandreau South Dakota on two Iowa arrest warrants: 1 count of felon in possession of a firearm (Class D Felony) and 1 count of murder in the 1st degree (Class A Felony).

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525, or you can call the DCI at 712- 224-7680.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation; no further details or names are being released at this time.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

