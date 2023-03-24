Texas Equine Sanctuary Taps Houston Area Media Personality for PR

Based in New Ulm, Texas, A Place for Peanut rescues and rehabilitates horses and donkeys from the slaughter pipeline.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place for Peanut, an equine sanctuary and therapy program in New Ulm, Texas, announces Freddy Cruz as its newest board member. Cruz, a Houston area animal advocate, will handle public relations and media management.

“It’s an honor to be invited to join this organization. What the team does to rehabilitate these animals is nothing short of incredible. And I’ve seen up close how Peanut and the gang can lift someone’s spirit,” said Cruz.

It all started with Peanut, a miniature filly measuring a delicate twenty-nine inches tall. One would think such a cute pint-sized horse would be cherished as someone’s pet, but this was not the case for Peanut.

She was discovered in a Texas “kill pen,” a place where owners and breeders dump their unwanted horses. Peanut was separated from her mother, who had been sent to slaughter.

This gruesome death sentence awaits horses who are transported to Mexico and killed for meat consumption in foreign countries. Thankfully, Megan intervened and Peanut is now thriving alongside her herdmates.

Peanut is the inspiration behind Megan’s rescue efforts and now resides in New Ulm, Texas, with her herdmates. Peanut and Megan’s current goal is to raise awareness about kill pens. In doing so many equines are currently being rescued, rehabilitated, and adopted out. They also have many that have gone on to be a part of their equine therapy program.

Learn more about Peanut and the dozens of other horses and donkeys of all sizes when you go to their website.

About the founder:

Megan Cardet is a lifelong equestrian who is moving heaven and earth to rescue horses and ponies from kill pens.

“While it is illegal to eat horse meat in the states, our government is sending thousands of our horses overseas for slaughter and human consumption,” she says.

With the important role of the horse throughout history, it is incomprehensible to Megan that these noble creatures are betrayed by their owners and a predatory industry. Rescue groups are doing what they can to intervene, and Megan is an advocate for reform.