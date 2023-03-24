Free Webinar on Business Tax for Contractors

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on March 28 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss business tax for contractors in Tennessee.

The webinar will cover business tax and licensing for in-state and out-out-state contractors. Topics include licensing, reporting and filing requirements, subcontractor deductions, as well as frequently asked questions.

Register for the business tax for contractors here.

The March 28 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

