Free Webinar on Business Tax for Contractors

Friday, March 24, 2023 | 01:47pm

NASHVILLE  - Join the Department of Revenue on March 28 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss business tax for contractors in Tennessee.

The webinar will cover business tax and licensing for in-state and out-out-state contractors. Topics include licensing, reporting and filing requirements, subcontractor deductions, as well as frequently asked questions.

Register for the business tax for contractors here.

The March 28 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

Free Webinar on Business Tax for Contractors

