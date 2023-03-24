Autoflow launches its new marketing module to boost business and prompt customer engagement

Autoflow's newly launched Marketing Module

In building this module, we imagined saving our clients hundreds every month by having automated reminders sent from the same platform they already use for texting and digital vehicle inspections” — Jeremy Glassco, Autoflow’s vice president of marketing

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its new, robust marketing module feature, built to avoid slow days, reduce no-show customers, promote repeat business, and ensure that clients receive relevant, helpful follow-ups and reminders.

“With the successful launch of our new marketing module, Autoflow clients can turn on automated reminders, enabling them to cut out the expense of a separate CRM software. In building this module, we imagined saving our clients hundreds of dollars every month by having automated turn-key marketing reminders sent from the same platform they already use for texting and digital vehicle inspections,” shares Jeremy Glassco, Autoflow’s vice president of marketing. “Today’s service advisors are pulled in so many directions, and they don’t always have the time to send follow-ups or make phone calls. This marketing module was built to give our clients the ability to still communicate in both a timely and personal way, but through the ease of automated text and email messages.”

Shop administrators can craft personalized messages to reflect the culture and communication style of their shop, and, if short on time, they can turn on any of the turn-key default templates. Shops will further benefit from Autoflow’s follow-up and customer retention features, such as its Rainy Day folder, which is tightly integrated to the digital vehicle inspection (DVI) to follow-up on previously deferred or declined work.

To start communicating with current and prospective clients in an entirely new way, see Autoflow's marketing module quickly explained here: Marketing Module Quick Start.

To learn more about implementing Autoflow’s marketing module and how it can impact your business and customer service, visit https://autoflow.com/reminders/ or call (469) 202-4090.



About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

---

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.



