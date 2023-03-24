Andrew DiNuccio Promoted to Assistant Vice President and Investment Officer at First Financial Trust

We extend our congratulations to Andrew on his promotion to Assistant Vice President and Investment Officer”
— Brendan Szocik, President and CEO of First Financial Trust
WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew DiNuccio of Methuen has been promoted to the position of Assistant Vice President and Investment Officer at First Financial Trust. Since joining The Savings Bank and First Financial Trust in 2020, Andrew has served as portfolio manager for individuals, families, foundations and nonprofits and has been instrumental in growing First Financial Trust’s portfolio management services.
In addition to portfolio management, Andrew has been responsible for the introduction of 401k opportunities to businesses and their employees. Before joining First Financial Trust, Andrew worked at New England Investment and Retirement Group, helping build financial plans for high net worth families to maximize their wealth. He also managed the 401k department where he worked directly with business owners to help find the best investment solution for their employees, and met with employees to help customize retirement plans to fit their specific needs and risk tolerance.
Andrew completed his MBA in 2020 from the Van Loan School of Business at Endicott College with a concentration in financial management, and his Bachelor’s Degree with a concentration in finance and minor in economics from Merrimack College in 2013. He received a certificate in CFP Certification Education from the University of Miami and is currently working on his CFP designation.
“We extend our congratulations to Andrew on his promotion to Assistant Vice President and Investment Officer,” Brendan Szocik, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Trust said in announcing the promotion. “His extensive experience in the investment services industry has been an asset to First Financial Trust and the clients with whom he works.”
A subsidiary of The Savings Bank, First Financial Trust has offices in Wakefield and Leominster, Massachusetts and serves clients across the United States. First Financial Trust is one of less
than 60 nationally chartered trust companies in the United States.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $722 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
* Securities and advisory services offered through First Financial Trust are not insured by FDIC or DIF; are not deposits of or other obligations or guaranteed by the Bank, and are subject to investment risks including the possible loss of principal invested.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.