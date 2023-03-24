Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,385 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites participants to a litter pickup program in Fulton April 2

FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a litter pickup program at Little Dixie Lake in Fulton April 2 from 3-5 p.m.

This event will be led by Stream Team #6486 from Columbia, and the goal of this event is to aid MDC staff in keeping the conservation area free of litter. All litter bags and work gloves will be provided. Please bring bug spray, shoes/boots, and clothes that can get muddy.

A parent or adult mentor must accompany anyone under the age of 16, and registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MU. Questions about this event can be sent to Annie Kittrell at annie.kittrell@mdc.mo.gov.

Little Dixie Conservation Area is located at 1614 Kamps Road in Fulton, and the team will meet in the south parking lot off WW/RA road.

You just read:

MDC invites participants to a litter pickup program in Fulton April 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more