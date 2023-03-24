MDC invites participants to a litter pickup program in Fulton April 2

FULTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a litter pickup program at Little Dixie Lake in Fulton April 2 from 3-5 p.m.

This event will be led by Stream Team #6486 from Columbia, and the goal of this event is to aid MDC staff in keeping the conservation area free of litter. All litter bags and work gloves will be provided. Please bring bug spray, shoes/boots, and clothes that can get muddy.

A parent or adult mentor must accompany anyone under the age of 16, and registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MU. Questions about this event can be sent to Annie Kittrell at annie.kittrell@mdc.mo.gov.

Little Dixie Conservation Area is located at 1614 Kamps Road in Fulton, and the team will meet in the south parking lot off WW/RA road.