Axzon the World Leader in Wireless Passive Sensors has Launched a New Evaluation Kit for Industrial 4.0 Applications

Axzons Wireless Passive Sensor Evaluation Kit for Predictive Maintenance Applications
Axzon’s Sensors Provide Real-Time Data Insights in Hostile Environments such as High Voltage Switchgear & Motors to Enable Predictive Maintenance Solutions
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Axzon, the world leader in the field of passive sensing using RAIN RFID technology brings intelligence to all endpoints with its Magnus®-powered sensor product family, has announced today the release of a new Industrial 4.0 focused evaluation kit.
Wireless passive sensors are a critical element to Industrial 4.0 applications and the “New Economy” providing real-time data insights in hostile environments such as high voltage switchgear cabinets and inside motors and pumps to enable real-time predictive maintenance solutions.
The temperature of electrical switchgear, motors pumps, and server busbars, for example, is a very good predictor of potential problems and failures. Real-time monitoring of equipment temperature can be used to provide alerts to pending issues allowing repair or replacement and avoidance of costly equipment downtime.
However, many times the equipment being monitored is in hard-to-reach places or hostile environments that do not allow humans to make measurements or for wired sensors to be used. Axzon’s sensors allow the automation of the monitoring and alerting process, preventing downtime and loss of equipment.
Axzons rugged industrial sensors AZN3256 and AZN3240 are battery-free wireless passive sensors ideally suited to be used in hostile environments and can provide real-time monitoring of temperature on a wide range of equipment. When placed on or near electrical busbars, switches, fuses, or motor windings these rugged temperature sensors wirelessly communicate the corresponding temperature to any RAIN RFID reader between eight meters (AZN3256) to eighteen meters (AZN3240) away. As there are no batteries to run down, the sensors never need to be replaced.
There is a wide range of applications for passive wireless sensors including;
- Industry 4.0 predictive maintenance monitoring of electrical switchgear, motors, and pumps
- In data centers monitoring temperatures on busbars to prevent flashover arcs
- Tracking the temperature of perishable products through the cold chain
- Plant soil moisture monitoring in grow houses
- Water leak detection as part of smart buildings
- Resin curing during composite production
- In healthcare improving the quality of life by monitoring adult incontinence
- Quality control in automotive assembly lines to find water leaks due to assembly faults
For product information, please visit https://axzon.com/ or contact sales at sales@axzon.com.
About Axzon
Based in Austin, Texas, Axzon (formerly RFMicron, Inc) Axzon's sensors are used to wirelessly monitor temperatures and moisture levels without the need for external power making them ideal solutions in multiple applications. These RFID battery-free wireless sensors generate highly valuable data that
Axzon's encryption technology protects users' data by guaranteeing secure communication between Axzon sensors and authenticated readers while ensuring the integrity of the data.
Since its founding in 2006, Axzon has led the expansion of sensing capabilities to meet the unique, large-scale demands of businesses whose success depends on knowing more about their operating conditions, including automotive manufacturing, healthcare, predictive maintenance, switchgear, cold-chain and data centers. Axzon's solutions include wireless Smart Passive Sensors™, and other patented and patent-pending industrial IoT solutions.
Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Although websites may be referenced in this news release, information on those websites is not to be incorporated herein.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.