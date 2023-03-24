St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Announces Final Schedule, May 3 - 7, 2023

Over 300 varieties of wine, beer and spirits tastings at Grand Tasting, May 6, 2023
Publix Cooking Demo Stage, presented by The Local Palate - Saturday, May 6
St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, presented by Publix + GreenWise Market
The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, named “One of Florida’s Top 10 Food & Wine Festivals” by USA Today, takes place in St. Augustine, May 3 – 7, 2023.
All events, including the Saturday, Grand Tasting include unlimited culinary and beverage tastings with a souvenir cup - guests can sample hundreds of wine, beer and spirits.”
— Festival Founder, Jan Gourley
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, named “One of Florida’s Top 10 Food & Wine Festivals” by USA Today, will take place on Florida’s Historic Coast, May 3 – 7, 2023. The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, presented by Publix GreenWise Market, will once again be a showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, local chefs, celebrity winemakers/proprietors, live music, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits and beer brands from around the globe. There are very limited tickets left available for some events.
NEW this year, all events include culinary and beverage samplings – including the Saturday, May 6, Grand Tasting. Nearly 40 restaurants and chefs from around the South and Northeast Florida are participating from in events throughout the week of the festival, with over 300 varieties of beverage tastings. Some of the restaurants include: River & Fort, 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop/Sawgrass Marriott, Blacksheep Restaurant Group, The Reef, SoNapa Grille, Preserved Restaurant & Chop Shop Artisan Butcher, Johnny’s Oyster Bar/Meehan’s, Farmery, Hurricane Patty’s, Folklore, Peculiar Pig, Pi Artisan Pizza, Biscottis & BB’s, Sysco, Publix, First Coast Technical College, Atlantica.co and Legacy Gold BBQ, Heart & Soul Food Truck, One Hot Mama’s, The Darling, Vilano Main Street Diner and more.
The festival recently added the Champions Brands Craft Brews Alley, for Smoke on the Walk and the Grand Tasting, which will showcase a great selection of local breweries and ciders throughout Northeast Florida.
Celebrity guest chefs include, Brother Luck , BRAVO TV, Top Chef winner, who will be participating in several of St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival’s events. He will be the celebrity guest judge for the Harvest Awards event on Thursday, May 4 and. Luck, hosting a Master Class on Saturday, May 6 at 10 am and on doing a cooking demonstration on the Publix Cooking Demo Stage on Saturday, May 6 at the Main Event.
Jernard Wells is an award-winning TV Host/Celebrity Chef/Bestselling Cookbook Author and will be participating on the Publix Cooking Demo Stage on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He is the host of "New Soul Kitchen" and “New Soul Kitchen Remix” on CLEO TV.
St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Schedule of Events include: (events and talent subject to change)
Wednesday, May 3, “River Walk Tastings” in the historic district at San Sebastian Winery and the Homewood Suites St.
Augustine San Sebastian, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, with trolley shuttle, live music and food and drink tastings at both venues, with culinary tastings from Norberto Jaramillo and Drake’s Catering. The progressive tasting tours begin at San Sebastian Winery.
Thursday, May 4 – NEW Event: Harvest, Premium Wine Tasting & “Harvest Awards”, Lightner Museum, 75 King Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084. The wine lover’s ultimate tasting event with premium wines and showcase wine pairings, along with the festival’s select official beverages. The historic Lightner Museum which is the centerpiece of St. Augustine’s historic district, provides the elegant backdrop to tasting wines from around the world and sampling some of Northeast Florida’s best restaurants.
Friday, May 5 – NEW Event: “Cinco de Mayo Tacos & Tequila”, presented by Publix and Mijenta Tequila from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at the World Golf Hall of Fame courtyard patio. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a festive and fabulous selection of tacos and signature tequila drinks.
Friday, May 5, 6:30 – 8:30 pm - “Smoke on the Walk”, presented by Sysco, the Florida Times-Union/Jacksonville.com and the The St. Augustine Record/staugustine.com Walk of Champions, World Golf Hall of Fame, 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine, Florida, 32092. This all-inclusive BBQ Extravaganza is a showcase of the southeast’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer and spirits along the Walk of Champions with live music from Remedy Tree. Enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with delicious grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet BBQ bites – all included with ticket price.
Saturday, May 6, 10 – 11:00 am, Cooking with Brother Luck, BRAVO TV, Top Chef Master Class, World Golf Hall of Fame Museum Tower.
Saturday, May 6, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm, NEW Event: “Rioja in the 21st Century”, with Ana Fabiano,
World Golf Hall of Fame Museum Tower. Rioja is world-class and recognized as one of the 5 greatest red wine regions in the world. Travel to Rioja through the glass and guide of Ana Fabiano, noted Rioja wine expert and author of the award-winning book, The Wine Region of Rioja.
Saturday, May 6, 2 - 5 pm, "St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival", Grand Tasting, Walk of Champions,
NEW All-Inclusive Food & Drink Tasting Ticket for 2023! A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings with live music in the beautiful lakefront surroundings of World Golf Village "All events, including the Saturday, Grand Tasting include unlimited culinary and beverage tastings with a souvenir cup, guests can sample hundreds of wine, beer and spirits." according to Jan Gourley, Founder. Additionally, artisans, Publix Cooking Demo Stage, Jacksonville Magazine Music Stage with Chillula, Edible Northeast magazine’s People’s Choice Harvest Awards, presented by Sysco and a Kentucky Derby Hat Contest all take place on Saturday.
Publix Cooking Demo Stage, presented by The Local Palate magazine schedule: 2:15 – 3:00 pm, Ansley Kinchen, Senior Managing Chef, Publix Aprons Cooking School; 3:15 – 3:45, Brother Luck, award-winning chef/author and TV personality; 4 – 4:30 pm, Sysco Team; 4:30 – 5:00 pm; Jernard Wells, award-winning chef/author and TV personality.
Sunday, May 8, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, “The Jazz Brunch” (Family-friendly event), St. Johns County Convention Center, 500 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL, 32092
The Jazz Brunch is one like no other with an all-inclusive priced ticket featuring live music, brunch buffet with carving station, indulgent sides, made-to-order omelet station, seafood station and a variety of desserts (something for everybody).
The most up to date festival information is available on the website: St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival
