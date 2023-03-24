M2Bio Sciences Exhibits at The Cape Town Cannabis Expo 2023

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

The biggest gathering of the Cannabis Industry in Africa returns for 2023 and kicks off the year in Cape Town, South Africa. Taking place annually in major business hubs across South Africa, The Cannabis Expo is the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind on the African continent and includes the Exhibition Hall, networking and entertainment spaces, The Cannabis Food Market as well as The Cannabis Convention that hosts moderated panel discussions and presentations from global industry leaders. Nicola Royce, Managing Director of M2Biome Cardiometabolic Health will be delivering a talk at 10:30 am on Saturday entitled: CBD & Diabetes Microvascular Complications.

This multifaceted event hosts over 200 exhibitors with more than 1000 cannabis products and provides the perfect platform for international and local medical health professionals, agricultural providers, and lifestyle brands to engage with industry experts and the public around this versatile plant.

As pioneers in the industry, M2Bio Sciences will be showcasing two of its premium consumer CBD-infused brands – Medspresso™ and Liviana™ .

“We are excited to be back and once again be a part of this cutting edge event, as our debut at the Cannabis Expo in Sandton, Johannesburg last year was a roaring success and we hope to expand on this, this coming weekend.” - Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

You can visit us at booth No. 17 at this year’s Cannabis Expo at Sun Exhibits, GrandWest in Cape Town from 24-26 March 2023.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

