“Book Meeting with EMU 2023” events are being organized with the aim of increasing reading culture and awareness with the cooperation of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Press and, Social and Cultural Activities Directorate. The second event of the series to be carried out all year long with the slogan of “Book on the Path Way of Knowledge” focuses on “Sergide Bir Gün” (A Day at the Exhibition) which was published by EMU Press in 2022. “Sergide Bir Gün” book launch will be held on Tuesday, 28 March 2023 at 17:30 at EMU Activity Center Hall.

The book, written by Ceyda Alçıoğlu Kozal, came to life in the context of the “Portraits, Styles and Stories” project carried out by the EMU Rector’s Office. The book started out from the exhibition of portraits by Cypriot artists in line with the project's aims. While targeting the art of portraiture, styles and techniques, “Sergide Bir Gün” also tries to instill in children the culture of visiting exhibitions in a creative environment. Containing information about the art of portraiture and the artists in the exhibition, the book tries to convey the teachings of looking at the works, interpreting and making sense of the works in a fun and active way.

The editor and project curator is EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya and educational counsellor is EMU Education Faculty academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eda Yazgın. During an interview to be held about the book, Zehra Şonya will convey information and goals about the project. In the interview where Ceyda Alçıoğlu Kozal will talk about the book writing process, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eda Yazgın will also share her evaluation of the book in the context of education and open it for discussion.