EMU Hosts World Down Syndrome Awareness Day Event

A World Down Syndrome Awareness Day event has been held under the organisation of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Student Clubs Unit and with the support of EMU Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department. Students from Famagusta Special Education and Vocational Training School attended the event, held at the EMU Activity Center on Thursday, 23 March, 2023, between 10:00 and 12:00.

During the event organized under the leadership of the EMU Special Education Club, members of American Football Club, Flag Football Club, Beşiktaş Fans Club, Children's Rights Club, Fenerbahçe Fans Club, Gastronomy Club, Folk Dance Club, Psychology Students Club, Backgammon Club, Theater Group and ultrAslan-UNI Eastern Mediterranean members painted banners, decorated cookies, did face  painting and played games with the students of the said school. In order to emphasize the importance of physical activity, exercises were carried out with individuals with special needs under the leading of EMU Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zehra Güçhan Topcu.

During the event which was also participated by EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, students of Famagusta Special Education and Vocational Training School had pleasant time.

