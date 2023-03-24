U ROCK CORPORATION UNVEILS VIZTREAM, A FREE PREMIUM STREAMING SERVICE WITH SUBSCRIPTION TIERS AT A LATER DATE

U Rock's rebrand disclosed “Having a seat at the Streaming Service table” as the company introduced the Culture Driven Content and programming that's in store!
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent reformation of U Rock Corporation, formally West Swagg Music Group, the Music & Entertainment Label that boasted Universal Music Group Distribution with its mother company Bungalo Records that housed 10 X Diamond Recording Artist Cece Peniston, released a statement over the weekend about its restructuring.
U-Rock Corporation conducted a presentation which unveiled recent acquisitions in addition to the relaunch of U Rock Music Group, U Rock Entertainment, U Rock Productions, U Rock Media & Film with an introduction to VIZTREAM. Viztream is currently a free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers to follow.
U Rock’s innovative rebrand disclosed “Having a seat at the Streaming Service table” as the company illustrated the culture content and programming that will be as compelling live and on-demand content across news, sports, late night, and reality. Viztream Streaming Platform will cater to Gen X, Millennials, Women, the Spanglish community, and those who have a thirst for Culture Content providing audiences with everything fans love to watch, all in one place.
The Company is taking a different strategic approach to the Streaming Service Industry, as they announced Open-Air Broadcasting, News, Scheduled Cultural Programming, Live Sports, with a focus on Women’s Sports Content, Reality TV, Big Films, Animation along with a tiered future offering that gives consumers broad access to Viztream across web, mobile and connected-TV devices.
This free, ad-supported option will provide fans everywhere with a Viztream introduction and will provide more than 8700 hours of programming in the near future. Viztream will deliver New Sports content with never viewed on TV, and is proud to be the first to introduce the “Women’s Professional World Games” on Viztream. The Women’s Professional World Games (WPWG) will become the leading international sporting events featuring a Winter and Summer Sports Competition Festival in which ONLY Women athletes from around the world will be able to participate in a variation of styled competitions. The Women’s Professional World Games will be held every two years beginning in 2025.
U Rock Corporation in parallel relaunches U Rock Music Group to support independent Artist on their music journey, and further provides a support system to its new Hit & Reality TV / Music Competition “Music Para La Cultura” a competition that cultivates Culture, and a selected Genre of Music that has never been introduced in any singing competition, the challenge delivers diversity with an exceptionality of talent. The winner will receive a recording contract and a shot at wealth and fame.
In its many properties U Rock introduces Vizcast, and deposits an intelligent variation of the podcast. Vizcast can have many purposes, but the main one is to entertain its audience. Vizcast viewers & listeners might have one of several options to content delivery, however, Vizcast also offers: Hear & View updates and breakdowns of current events. Most importantly VIZTREAM provides an additional way to get your cast content to the viewers on the all new VIZTREAM Streaming Service.
The company expects to bundle Viztream Premium with additional partners in the coming months.
Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5.00 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.
Viztream will provide users with a destination that goes above Cinemas and Television, aggregating a variety of culture content that fans will appreciate in one service. With much Research and Development, hours and dollars spent, U Rock looked to statistics and the generation of new knowledge. “It was extremely important to take the time necessary in order to develop Viztream. We had to be different says U Rock Corporation CEO or improve the Streaming Service Experience to become a contender to the astounding streaming services that already exist.
U Rock listened to every idea, partnered with new comers, and advanced a variety of culture content that will uniquely provide a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace.”
LAUNCH DATES & SUBSCRIBER TARGET:
Viztream will fully launch by June 5th 2023, customers will have early bird access to Viztream Premium starting August 16th 2023. And beginning April 2023, VSEN, Viztream Sports & Entertainment will take full advantage of the massive promotional opportunity of the Women’s Professional World Games, leading up to the 2025 Events. Viztream anticipates 50 million worldwide active accounts by 2025.
Viztream will launch with a select group of top brand sponsors, while seeking additional Film & TV Content Acquisitions, additionally, U Rock Corporation anticipates providing advertisers a medium that has the ability to reach their objectives and increase revenue with their products being marketed to its specific groups of potential customers on Viztream. Viztream will be available as a Downloadable App as well as available on Roku, Firestick and any Smart TV.
VIZ NEWS:
Different from the major streaming services, Viztream will be the home to live breaking news coverage, Daily News, the Presidential Election and reach an audience that has been overlooked in the past, VIZNEWS- Viztream Cultural News will also be part of the new streaming platform.
Viztream will create signature, original documentaries, delving deep into politics, biographies and her-story. Viztream will also be home to “Fake News for Likes & Views” a Viztream original that takes viewers on a cultural society journey of Social Media and the destruction it has caused many public figures as well the affects it has had as your average family. Viztream will become America’s most-watched Streaming Service and will go global, with coverage of the biggest stories shaping the planet as VIZ News unveils content that caters to today’s cultural society.
ABOUT VIZTREAM:
Viztream (www.viztream.com) is U Rock Corporations (urockincorporated.com) new streaming service, launching in 2024. Viztream will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit Original Viztream TV shows, and will create content that the people want to watch.
