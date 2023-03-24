Nutrition a Useful Addition to Holistic Nursing Services

Ulan Nutritional Systems provides training for holistic nurses who want to add nutrition education and coaching services to their practice.
Food is the fuel that keeps your body running smoothly throughout your life. If you give your body the exact nutrients it needs, it can start to heal itself.”
— Freddie Ulan D.C. CCN
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Holistic Nurses’ Association, holistic nursing is defined as “all nursing practices that have healing the whole person as the goal.” Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of Holistic Nursing, taught nurses to focus on the principles of holism: unity, wellness and the interrelationship of human beings and their environment.
One of the primary aspects of healing the whole person is the link between nutrition and health. March is Nutrition Month and this year’s theme is Fuel for the Future. “Food is the fuel that keeps your body running smoothly throughout your life,” says Freddie Ulan D.C. CCN, the founder of Nutrition Response Testing®. “If you give your body the exact nutrients it needs, it can start to heal itself.”
Unfortunately, most Americans are woefully ignorant about what good nutrition is and what the lack of good food can do to a body. This is where holistic nurses can play a valuable role. There is a growing demand in America for personalized nutrition plans and a holistic nurse is in the perfect position to advise patients about nutrition and help them discover how their body reacts to different nutritional products.
An easy way to help patients get started on a nutrition program is to have them keep a food diary and do a Food Health Score. For more information about training to use the Food Health Score visit Ulan Nutritional Systems Online Training
Judy Gibbs started her own practice after a personal health challenge led her to discovering Nutrition Response Testing® - a safe, non-invasive technique that uses muscle testing in a holistic way to discover the root cause of a health challenge and finding the exact nutrients that a body needs to heal itself.
After seeing how well this technique worked for her, Gibbs decided to train as a practitioner so she could help others. She did the full line up of Nutrition Response Testing training and graduated as a Clinical Master in 2016. Since then, she’s added nutrition testing, personalized nutrition plans, and nutrition coaching to her Holistic Nurse Practitioner services. She counsels her patients on nutrition, so they can achieve their health goals.
“I was thoroughly intrigued by the procedure and the results,” says Gibbs. “As a pediatric nurse I was always hesitant about working out the amount of medication to give a small body. It’s hit and miss. With this technique there is no guessing.”
Twenty-four States and the District of Columbia permit Nurse Practitioners to open their own practice. An RN wanting to train as a Nutrition Response Testing practitioner should consult their state’s laws regarding operating a business or practice. Each state has laws that govern who can operate a nutrition business.
