Learning Pool Officially Named One of UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Well-being 2023

Learning Pool has officially been named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Well-being 2023 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place to Work’s culture experts analyzed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of well-being at work to determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfillment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organization was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels. Learning Pool has always recognized prioritizing staff wellbeing, incorporating it into our business culture and practices, explains Learning Pool CHRO, Louise McElvaney. Our ultimate goals center around having a happy, engaged workforce, providing everyone a chance to grow and develop in their careers and ensuring first-rate customer satisfaction via a collaborative and relationship-based partnership. This approach fosters outstanding commitment from our team and long-term positive business outcomes . We are delighted to be recognized for our efforts here, as a UK Best Workplace™ for Well-being.”In addition to bonus payments and various monetary benefits, rewards include continuous tokens of gratitude, such as meals out for the team and their families, in-house yoga, well-being sessions, gym memberships and fresh fruit deliveries to the offices. Some further standout initiatives include Learning Pool having life assurance for every member of its team, with a wealth of resources, such as free access to CBT sessions, 24-hour counseling services, guidance on financial matters and a death-in-service payment.The staff also enjoy extended support for CSR activities and other such passions, including 2 paid days off annually to volunteer their time at a charity of their choice, and matched contributions to any money raised. The company has further just launched an ambitious new initiative ‘Learning Pooloza’, where it will pause business to offer 3500 hours of voluntary support in a single day with its entire workforce.“At the heart of every organization are its people and looking after their well-being should be much more than a package of impressive perks on a careers website,” explains Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to WorkUK. “We know when employees feel genuinely content and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive. Now in our second year of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Well-being list, we’re once again able to showcase the leading organizations providing cultures conducive to outstanding psychological, physical, and social well-being. A huge congratulations to Learning Pool for making this prestigious list.”About Learning PoolLearning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for companies and their people.Global organizations across dozens of industries choose Learning Pool because the company gets their people ready to perform with learning that is personalized and purposeful. Learning Pool’s passion for investing in people and dedication to continuous innovation is why they stay. Learning Pool is used in over forty languages by learners around the world.Its comprehensive solutions easily integrate with the most common enterprise technology stacks. An expert team offers 24/7 customer support. And a commitment to data-driven outcomes ensures that L&D, HR, and Compliance teams can move beyond discussing learning as a cost center to harnessing its unique ability to produce a highly-skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring. Wherever you find ambitious companies investing in their people, you’ll find Learning Pool.