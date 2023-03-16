Learning Pool Becomes Certified B Corporation® Joining Global Businesses Committed to Making a Positive Impact

Learning Pool has achieved B Corporation™ certification joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Pool has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit. The certification process addresses the entirety of a business’s operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.“We are so incredibly proud to share this achievement," said Harper Wells, Learning Pool’s Chief Compliance Officer. “Becoming a B Corp means we’ve met the high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency on social and environmental factors, and is confirmation of what we’ve been working hard to achieve – using our business as a force for good while helping our customers achieve extraordinary outcomes ”.The rigorous certification process involved reaching a benchmark score with evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to worker conditions and rights, diversity and inclusion, corporate governance, energy, water use, commitment to prioritizing the needs and satisfaction of their customers, diversity and inclusion, and corporate transparency. To complete the process, Learning Pool legally embedded its commitment to purpose beyond profit in its company articles and in its daily working practices.Recent shifts towards greater accountability and transparency in the technology industry make this certification a notable step and make Learning Pool a leader amongst global enterprise learning technology companies. Learning Pool is now part of a community of 6,279 businesses globally that have been certified as B Corps including brands such as Etsy, Ben & Jerry's, The Guardian, innocent and Patagonia.Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says “We are delighted to welcome Learning Pool to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how the business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. This is an exciting moment because Learning Pool has an opportunity to lead the way within the tech industry. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit”."We've always tried to do things differently and make a real impact on the communities in which we work," said Ben Betts, Learning Pool’s CEO. “Having B Corp recognizes our efforts here is a real testament to the people who work at Learning Pool and how they care passionately about making a real and lasting difference."About Learning PoolLearning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool’s innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner’s performance.Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you’ll find Learning Pool.