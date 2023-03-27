ONGOING STUDY SHOWS 90% REDUCTION IN GHG EMISSIONS FOR THE TREATMENT OF BIOHAZARDOUS WASTE USING ENVETEC GENERATIONS

Independent Assessment of Life Sciences Facilities Demonstrate that GENERATIONS, Significantly Impacts on Waste-Related Scope 3 Emissions
As the life science sector continues to deepen its sustainability efforts with a laser focus on the entire supply chain, we recognize the industry's need for precise measures of Scope 3 emissions”
— Malcolm Bell
BIRDHILL, CO. TIPPERARY, IRELAND, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Envetec Sustainable Technologies Limited (“Envetec”), the world’s first and only cleantech company with validated technology dedicated to treating and eradicating biohazardous laboratory waste and material, today announced additional independent data showing GENERATIONS ™ (1) ability to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by an average of 90% based on an evaluation of six life science facilities in Ireland, the U.K. and the U.S.
"As the life science sector continues to deepen its sustainability efforts with a laser focus on the entire supply chain, we recognize the industry's need for precise measures of Scope 3 emissions," said Malcolm Bell, Chairman and CEO of Envetec. "In addition to today's announcement demonstrating how GENERATIONS significantly supports critical Scope 3 initiatives, such as waste management and transportation, Envetec will in the future be introducing new initiatives for GHG data capture, bringing further insights and transparency."
The company initially reported findings on GHG reductions in October 2022. Carbon Action Consultants Ltd, a London-based independent third-party assessor of sustainability, performed the six-site evaluation focusing specifically on pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and hospitals, benchmarking GENERATIONS against commonly used treatment approaches. The findings show that:
• GENERATIONS lowered GHG emissions by 84% to 95% compared with waste treated and managed traditionally by autoclave, incineration and landfill transportation.
• GENERATIONS used 70% less water per cycle on average compared to onsite autoclave and rotoclave technologies.
• GENERATIONS is an essential link in the laboratory plastics recycling chain, as treated plastics are suitable for recycling.
"Scope 3 emissions are pernicious in that they are deeply embedded in the supply chains and an intractable problem across life sciences. Until now, only coordinated action among supply chain players could bring that about, making progress virtually impossible," said Brian Murnane, Carbon Action Director.
"The GENERATIONS technology changes that by providing a practical way for the healthcare sector to drive down Scope 3 emissions immediately."
GENERATIONS is a climate-friendly technology that safely treats biohazardous waste and materials, including plastics, glass, PPE, sharps containers, and other general laboratory consumables onsite at the source.
The GENERATIONS technology will be on display at the BioMedica Conference in Dublin, Ireland, March 27th to 28th 2023.
ABOUT ENVETEC GENERATIONS™
Given the life-science industry’s commitment to zero operational waste, including eliminating single-use plastics and the ability to recover waste through circular routes such as reuse and recycling, the standard treatment path has remained unchanged for almost 50 years. It involves removing the bagged, untreated waste by road freight for incineration and landfill.
The GENERATIONS technology simultaneously shreds and disinfects infectious waste and materials directly at the source which can then be recycled. GENERATIONS, which is non-thermal and utilizes a proprietary biodegradable chemical, converts biohazardous waste into a confetti-like material that is entirely safe to handle and transport for recycling. GENERATIONS is designed to help laboratories begin phasing out today’s unsustainable activities, including incineration, autoclaving, landfill, and the public health risk associated with the transportation of biohazardous waste.
ABOUT ENVETEC SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES
Envetec’s vision is to create clean change with the world’s first validated clean technology for the treatment and sustainable repurposing of biohazardous laboratory waste materials at source, significantly reducing dependency on landfill, incineration, road haul and autoclaving. The commercial launch of the Envetec GENERATIONS technology follows significant investment spanning 10 years of research and development. Laboratories currently have no choice but to generate biohazardous waste [2]. Our mission is to transform those choices by enabling laboratories to move towards zero waste.
[1] GENERATIONS is subject to registered trademarks and trademark applications in the EU, UK, US and Japan
[2] As evidenced by a report from the World Health Organization published in February 2022, highlighting the strain of managing tonnes of medical waste with existing healthcare waste management system
