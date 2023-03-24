Unlocking the Hydrogen Powerhouse in NorAm as Biden-Harris Administration announces $750m to cut clean hydrogen costs

Unlocking the Hydrogen Powerhouse in North America as Biden-Harris Administration announces $750m to cut clean hydrogen costs
Join General Wesley K. Clark, Ret. 4-star General, Former NATO SACEUR, as he delivers the welcome address on Geopolitics and Clean Energy Security at World Hydrogen North America May 15-17 2023 Houston
Join over 700 hydrogen professionals, over 3 days, at the 2nd annual World Hydrogen North America in Houston, Texas this May 15 – 17.
Attending 2022 World Hydrogen North America provided me with a bigger picture of the future hydrogen opportunities. This will definitely benefit us in planning our future business objectives.”
— NewHydrogen, Inc.
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biden-Harris Administration, through the US Department of Energy (DOE), has announced $750m for research and development efforts related to reducing the cost of clean hydrogen, in a recent article by Gas World.
Produced with Net Zero carbon emissions, clean hydrogen has been described as “essential” for reaching President Biden’s goal of a 100% clean electrical grid by 2025 and Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. The funding marks the first phase of $1.5bn made available in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dedicated to advancing electrolysis technologies and improving manufacturing and recycling capabilities.
Join over 700 hydrogen professionals, over 3 days, at the 2nd annual World Hydrogen North America in Houston, Texas this May 15 – 17.
As promising government incentives are introduced in both the USA and Canada, hydrogen development is set to explode across the region with new projects being announced continuously. This is your opportunity to:
• Discover how to capitalize on the IRA, IIJA, Canada’s investment tax credit and other government incentives/programs
• Debate clean hydrogen technologies to identify the most appropriate for your project and find out the latest innovations
• Listen to case-study presentations from technology providers, solution providers and project developers
• Deliberate best practice to secure off-takers and grow domestic and international demand for clean hydrogen
Join General Wesley K. Clark, Ret. 4-star General, Former NATO SACEUR, as he delivers the welcome address on Geopolitics and Clean Energy Security.
General Wesley Clark has long understood the geopolitics of energy and will talk about the current situation in Ukraine and how the clean energy transition will strengthen the position of liberal democracies such as the EU and USA by increasing the diversity of energy supply.
A snapshot of the industry experts already confirmed and preparing to meet you, include:
• Erin O’Brien, Assistant Deputy Minister, Fuels Sector, National Resources Canada
• Todd Shrader, Director, Project Management, Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, Department Of Energy
• Christina Nordstrom, Hydrogen Development Manager, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions
• Parker Meeks, President & Interim Chief Executive Officer, Hyzon
• Katie Ellet, President, Hydrogen Energy and Mobility, North America, Air Liquide
• Ivette Vera-Perez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association
• Chris Boyer, Technical Director Green Hydrogen, AES
• Israel Hurtado, Found and President, H2 Mexico
• Christopher Cannon, Chief Sustainability Officer, Port of Los Angeles
• Jared Elvin, Global Sustainability – Renewable Energy Lead, Kimberly-Clark
• Jason Lanclos, Director State Energy Office, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources
• Laura Nelson, VP Sustainability and Policy, Southwest Gas Corporation
• Leopoldo Gomez, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Finance, Citi
• Janice Lin, Founder & President, Green Hydrogen Coalition
• Melissa Peterson, Head of Power-to-X, North America, Ørsted
Full list of 100+ industry experts speaking at the event can be found at www.worldhydrogennorthamerica.com/Speakers
World Hydrogen North America is the networking event to discover solutions, identify opportunities and debate how to capitalize on this evolving market!
SAVE up to $900 on the full delegate price when you register by Friday, April 21st. For more information please download the brochure here, and visit our website.
See you in Houston. #WHNA23 #WHL
"Attending 2022 World Hydrogen North America provided me with a bigger picture of the future hydrogen opportunities. This will definitely benefit us in planning our future business objectives." NewHydrogen, Inc.
For more information about World Hydrogen North America:
Contact: Charlotte Griffiths – Marketing Manager
Event dates: 15 – 17 May 2023
Event location: Marriott Marquis Houston, Texas
Organisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global
Email: charlotte.griffiths@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: www.worldhydrogennorthamerica.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.