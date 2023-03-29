R4Good Launch Refer Tech Friends to Land Sweet Jobs and Earn Luxe Vegas Rewards

Refer your tech friends for sweet jobs with Recruiting for Good earn the sweetest $1000 Luxe Vegas Gift Card www.LuxeVegasRewards.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job...Join The Club...Party for Good! #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
R4Good helps companies find professionals generates proceeds to fund kid programs; participate in referral program to help and earn Sweetest travel gift card.
Refer your tech friends and help them land sweet jobs with Recruiting for Good; and earn sweet luxe Vegas rewards to party!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. We fund sweet mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We're the only staffing agency in the world; using recruiting to fund gigs for kids that prepare them for tomorrow's jobs. And every referral made to Recruiting for Good helps us make a greater impact."
Refer friends for either contract or fulltime positions; once they complete 90 days of employment Recruiting for Good will reward $1,000 toward dining, party hotel, or VIP TIX (concert/sports).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We appreciate your referrals and look forward to rewarding trips to party for good!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here