Antifungals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Antifungals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the antifungals market. As per TBRC’s antifungals market forecast, the global antifungals market size is expected to grow to $54.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The increasing prevalence of fungal infections is expected to propel the growth of the antifungals market. North America is expected to hold the largest antifungals market share. Major players in the antifungals market include Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi-Aventis.

Trending Antifungals Market Trend

Antifungal drug manufacturers are offering skimming prices for branded drugs. The discovery, development, and manufacturing processes of branded drugs generally require high investments. As a result, companies in the market offer branded drugs at the highest initial prices and implement other pricing strategies to ensure the product stays competitive at a high price. Price skimming is a pricing strategy in which a company charges a high initial price and then gradually lowers the price to attract more price-sensitive customers. It is used to maximize profits when a new product is introduced in the market. Manufacturers and marketers of branded drugs should consider adopting the price skimming strategy for branded drugs. They should price these branded drugs high to recover the high costs incurred during drug development and manufacturing.

Antifungals Market Segments

•By Drug Type: Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines

•End users: Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology clinics, Other Users

•By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

•By Therapeutic Indications: Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Other Therapeutic Indications

•By Geography: The global antifungals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The antifungal drugs refer to drugs that are used to detect and eliminate fungal pathogens. The fungal pathogens thrive in the body in unhygienic and unclean environments. These drugs are also known as antimycotic medications, used to treat and prevent mycoses such as athlete's foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), and serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others.

