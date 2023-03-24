Low Dielectric Materials Market Size Expected To Reach $4.9 Billion By 2027

Low Dielectric Materials Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's low dielectric materials market forecast, the low dielectric materials market size is expected to grow to $4.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.8%.

The advent of 5G communications is expected to propel the growth of the low dielectric materials market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest low dielectric materials market share. Major players in the low dielectric materials market include Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), CeramTec GmbH.

New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the low dielectric materials market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technology products that are manufactured by using optimized electrical technology to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Sartomer, a US-based company that manufactures specialty UV resins and additives launched PRO14729, PRO14730, and PRO14731 which are dielectric constant (Dk) UV-curable resins that are designed for use in various electronics such as antenna elements, radomes, lenses, copper clad laminates, B-staging, server storage, and IoT applications. Optimized electrical performance technology helps to improve the performance, functionality, and speed of these electrical devices. These new ultra-low dielectric loss materials are part of growing UV-curable solutions for electronics.

• By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic, Ceramics

• By Material Type: Fluoropolymer, Modified Polyphenylene Ether, Polyimide, Cyclic Olefin Copolymer, Cyanate Ester, Liquid Crystal Polymer, Other Material Types

• By Application: PCBs, Antenna, Microelectronics, Wire and Cable, Radome, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global low dielectric materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A low dielectric material refers to a poor conductor of electricity and also an efficient supporter of electrostatic fields. It can store electrical charges. These are made of solid, liquid, or gaseous substances such as paper, air, polyethylene film, or silicone oil. The low dielectric materials are used to reduce the loss of electric power for high frequency or power applications. Dielectric materials act as electric insulators that can hold electric charges. They serve as a medium for temporary charge storage.

