People Authorized Scored Immediate Success at Its Inaugural Summit 'InPeace 2023'

InPeace 2023 March 10-12, 2023 Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ
People Authorized Founder, Max Morgan & Rabbi Levy
Encouraging Three New Countries to Join the Abraham Accords
It's so easy to start a war, but it's much harder to make peace, history will only honor those who take the challenge!”
— Max Morgan, Founder, People Authorized
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People Authorized scored immediate success at its Summit "InPeace 2023", encouraging three new countries to join the Abraham Accords. InPeace 2023, which was held at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ, March 10-12, 2023, was a symbolic recognition of President Donald J. Trump's role in the signage of the Historic Abraham Accords, with grassroots participants from the USA, Kenya, and Bangladesh, Russia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Poland, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Israel, China, Taiwan, India representing all three Abrahamic Religions: Muslim, Christian, and Jewish.
"The signage of the Abraham Accords could not have been achieved without true leaders who are not afraid to do the right thing, no matter how risky or unpopular it may be. It is our duty to bring international awareness to the importance of these Accords to ensure their survivability and sustainability at the grassroots level while also encouraging other countries to join the movement. I have personally received encouraging commitments from Libya, Kenya, and Bangladesh that they will promote the idea to their citizens and government leaders," said Max Morgan, Founder, People Authorized, adding, "The Abraham Accords did not establish a new norm, but rather aim to restore what was. For millennia, Muslims, Christians, and Jews coexisted and lived in peace and harmony across the Middle East and Africa as equitable citizens of their prospective countries. It's our obligation to correct the falsehood and manipulative narrative to ensure that the newer generations are taught respect, inclusion, and tolerance regardless of ethnicity, color, or religion because what unites us far exceeds what divides us."
Global icon and Advisory Board Chief, Government Liaison & Protocol, Dame Gloria Starr Kins's message of peace focused on the United Nations' Secretary General's LDC5 statement about sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries and its adaptation by People Authorized.
Technology icon and Advisory Board Member Jeffrey Sisk emphasized his involvement was driven by the conviction of the noble mission People Authorized is aiming to achieve. Oscan Sang, a business leader traveling especially from Kenya to attend InPeace 2023, said: "I am happy to suggest that Kenya MUST join the Abraham Accord, it's the most brilliant way of bringing societies and communities to live together in harmony. We have Muslim, Jewish, and Christian communities."
News Anchor, Rita Cosby stated: "To me, I have such incredible respect for all the countries that are involved in the Abraham Accord. To me, it's bridging not just a message of Peace, it's a message of Hope, it's a message of Prosperity, and also, I think it's a message of Courage."
InPeace 2023 successfully achieved the initial goal of bringing awareness to the importance of peace as the world is embarking on the possibility of yet another world war.
Good Morning, Hello, Assalamu Alikom, Shalom, Peace be upon you….
Thank you all for coming to this historic summit,
And Welcome to InPeace 2023
I would like to begin by thanking President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, the entire Trump Family, Trump Organization, and Staff, not only for their trust but also for allowing us to host this historic event and providing unmatched passion and support despite all the surprise emergencies.
My Name is Max Morgan….
Why?
Because am an American…. Because I Can, and Because I have a Choice…
In life, we don’t get to choose many things like;
Our birth names, our parents, the language or religion they raise us to speak and follow…
We also don’t get to choose who we are raised to love or hate, or our values.
Yet as adults, we do,
especially when fortunate enough to live in a free country…
I was born in Cairo, Egypt, left with my parents at the age of 2, grew up in Saudi Arabia, then lived and traveled around the world.
My father fought in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, and I grew up witnessing firsthand the effects of the Iraq-Iran war, Gulf War, Desert Storm, and many in between and after, while living in the region….
I was born a Muslim, with Coptic Christian extended family and friends circles,….but also realized that I may have some Jewish blood in my far roots….
I speak the languages, studied the religions, and am considered an expert on the Cultures and History of the Middle East…
I Know firsthand how it feels to be raised to hate an imaginary enemy we may have never met or encountered…. How to be brainwashed with falsehood, propaganda, and manipulative ideology…
I stand before you today to seek forgiveness on behalf of the citizens of the world… of every religion, culture, heritage, language, and ethnicity….
Those who engage in hate, violence, and war motivated by the same…ignoring that what unites us far exceeds what divides us…
Forgiveness is sought not for what we were raised to be, but rather for what we continued to be….
Yet it’s never too late to do the right thing… to right the wrong, to seek and grant redemption….to be the sound of reason….and to promote love and peace…..
The signage of the Abraham Accords, 42 years after the Camp David Accords, renewed the hope to live in peace, prosper, and enjoy life the way God intended for us.
Despite the historic importance of both Accords… I believe there is an important clarification that MUST be addressed…. And more important to come…
I have been correcting the narrative for so long that the Abraham Accords did not achieve a new norm….but rather started to restore what was…..
For millennials, Muslims, Christians, and Jews lived in harmony as friends, neighbors, loved ones, and citizens with undifferentiated equitable rights.
At People Authorized…. I found my purpose in life…. To employe my unique experience in the region, religion, culture, business, geography, and history….. to achieve sustainable peace at the grassroots level and encourage more countries to join the peace train….. I call this (The People’s Accords)…
Because governments and diplomats come and go….but people remain….
