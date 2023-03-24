Lexann McPhoy from Guyana Achieves National Marketing Director with Total Life Changes

Serial entrepreneur Lexann McPhoy paves the way for the Caribbean in direct sales, achieving National Marketing Director Rank with Total Life Changes.
I appreciate the support, coaching and mentorship of Ambassador Phillip Birchfield, Global Directors Daryl, and Angela Jackson, National Director, Stefanie Block, and Regional Director, Theo Alleyne”
— Lexann McPhoy
GEORGETOWN, DEMERARA, GUYANA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of direct sales globally will be determined in part by the success of entrepreneurs in Latin America and Caribbean. As the only English-speaking country in South America, Guyana has become known for its oil and gas, and now it will also be known for its talented altruist network-marketing leaders.
Serial entrepreneur, and leader of Team Shaw Caribbean, Lexann McPhoy, has achieved the rank of National Marketing Director with Total Life Changes. Lexann joined Total Life Changes, and the Team Shaw Community of Go-Givers in December 2021, and launched the Team Shaw Caribbean community in February 2022. In just over one year, Lexann has experienced a physical and mental transformation story that demonstrates the importance of consistency, lifting others up, and having a positive mental attitude. To learn more about Lexann’s journey, visit https://bit.ly/lexannnmd
Lexann's desire to make a positive impact on the world motivates her to launch businesses that enhance the beauty, health, wellness, and prosperity of her local and global communities. Thanks to Ambassador Phillip T. Birchfield's introduction to the direct sales industry, Lexann has been able to positively impact those in her immediate circle and discover new avenues through which to serve her humanity.
Lexann is the first person from Guyana and the Caribbean to achieve the rank of National Director with Total Life Changes. “I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for my local and international community. I went to sleep on Saturday with one more customer order needed to achieve this milestone, and woke up on Sunday to this accomplishment,” said Lexann McPhoy. “I appreciate the support, coaching and mentorship of Ambassador Phillip Birchfield, Global Directors Daryl, and Angela Jackson, National Director, Stefanie Block, and Regional Director, Theo Alleyne,” Lexann added.
Ambassador Phillip T. Birchfield said, “Lexann joining my organization is one of the best things that has happened to me in my network marketing career over the last 29 years. People often say, “I can’t do that, I don’t know anyone.” Well, I didn’t know Lexann. I put up a post on TikTok and she responded. I now have a sister and a business partner, and a whole new family around the world.” Birchfield further stated, “There really is the potential for everyone to succeed, and people must understand, it’s not who you know. It’s about what you build and share with others that matter most.”
“Lexann is a trailblazer!! She has no problem stepping out of her comfort zone if it means being able to help others grow. Her leadership skills are second to none. Whatever she commits herself to she gives it her all. I am proud to call her my business partner, my friend and my sister. I am so proud of her!!” said Global Director Angela Jackson.
About Team Shaw Caribbean
Team Shaw Caribbean (TSC) is a global business community dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals to succeed in direct sales businesses, including the health and wellness industry. Through mentorship on business principles and marketing techniques, we aim to provide the tools and support necessary for our members to reach their financial goals and improve the overall health and wellbeing of their clients and customers. We understand the unique challenges faced by direct sellers, and we are committed to helping them thrive in this rewarding industry, by taking action to support them. If you failed at direct sales before, you should join us to experience success. By supporting and learning from each other, we can all achieve success in business, together.
About Total Life Changes
Total Life Changes (TLC) is a direct-selling company offering a diverse product portfolio of health and wellness products. Founder and Chief Vision Officer Jack Fallon created TLC 24 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop weight loss and wellness products matched with an attractive hybrid binary compensation plan allowing Life Changers of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to its products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, 'It really is different over here.'
Disclaimer: Direct Sales is the act of marketing and selling goods and services directly to customers through in-person interactions in temporary retail spaces or online. Success in direct selling depends on individual skillset and effort and is influenced by factors such as personal ambition, time commitment, and activity. Success stories are not typical and should not be construed as such.
