The Results are in: GladGirl's Professional Lash & Brow Artists Industry Survey

NORTHRIDGE, CA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In GladGirl’s ongoing mission to support and facilitate premium customer service as well as provide comprehensive support and solutions, the company recently launched the Glamcor sponsored- Professional Lash and Brow Artists Industry Survey- for their lash, brow, cosmetologist, and esthetician client base.
In the wake of recent domestic and global challenges, the aim of the survey was to help identify current trends, strengths, and track any emerging strengths or weaknesses. With profound cultural shifts in lifestyle, economics, and focus, now is an optimal time to trace where growth and/or evolution is taking place and how beauty professionals are experiencing this transformative time.
SURVEY SCOPE
The survey garnered 368 responses across multiple countries around the world. Of those surveyed, 99% of participants identified as female with the following age-range breakdown.
The survey revealed that 33% were independent contractors; 58% were Lash and Brow salon or spa owners; and 22% were salon employees. Additionally, of the artists surveyed 71% were state board certified; 54% were estheticians; 38% were cosmetologists and 8% were certified in both. With 29% of the artists reporting they were not a cosmetologist or an esthetician.
SURVEY OVERVIEW
The rise in visibility and subsequent growth of the eyelash and brow industry in the last decade means that lash and brow artists are in demand and easier to locate than in previous years. GladGirl survey findings indicated that with the industry-wide expansion more and more artists are enjoying an established longevity with their career.
· 38% - 5 years
· 33% - 6–15 years
· 14% - 15+ years
· 15% - 1 year & under
In support of this established growth and reputation, 79% have invested in continued education to advance or attain new skills. With 44% indicating they have taken an advanced class within the last six months. Of the artists surveyed, 77% said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their careers.
Key Trend Highlights
With a myriad of available services, natural beauty is the current prevailing trend. Notably, 91% of artists report their main service income is from classic- single-strand lash extensions, while mega-volume lashes reside at 56% and pre-made fans at 47%. This trend follows for brows with 50% of artists providing eyebrow tinting and shaping services versus just 12% for microblading.
As music venues and festivals continue to reopen and resume, along with an overall more expressive cultural collective– colored, multi-colored and avant-garde lashes have become a prominent growing trend.
Growth and Marketing
The number one challenge surveyed was building and maintaining clientele. The second most reported challenge was marketing and promotion. Business generating trends as follows:
· 82% word of mouth
· 78% social media
Of the social media users, 32% posted content more than once a day and of that content, 97% consisted of before and after photos, 62% video content, and 58% word or quote posts. Only 16% of lash and brow artists were posting tutorials, with a very small margin of 5% reporting they were creating content on YouTube.
The lowest reported resources were phone calls and emails. For lash and brow artists looking to allocate marketing dollars 17% invested in Google Search positioning their business front and center in the search engine.
IN CONCLUSION
As life resumes, lash and brow professionals are feeling more valued by clients who now appreciate their services. The full scope of the survey reveals the extent to which the industry is thriving, and the deepening commitment artists are making to further their business and solidify that reputation. With this expanding landscape, opportunities are growing for professionals thereby enhancing the need for community connection, support, and solutions. GladGirl continues its mission to be a beacon and industry leader for beauty professionals domestically and abroad.
