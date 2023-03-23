BooXkeeping Launches a New Franchise Location in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida

Bookkeeping redefined BooXkeeping is opening a new franchise location in Miami, Florida

BooXkeeping Franchise is pleased to announce the launching of a new franchise location in Miami, Florida. The new franchise is set to start operations in May.

Our BooXkeeping Team is not my employees, they are family! We are on this journey together, and what we are doing together is not TeamWORK, in my opinion, it is TeamLIFE.” — Max Emma, CFE