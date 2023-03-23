BooXkeeping Launches a New Franchise Location in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida

BooXkeeping is opening a new franchise location in Miami, Florida
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BooXkeeping Franchise is pleased to announce the launching of a new franchise location in Miami, Florida. The new franchise will be run by Daniela Robledo and is set to start operations in May. The new franchise will bring affordable bookkeeping services closer to the business community in the cities of Miami and Miami Beach.
“Our BooXkeeping Team is not my employees, they are family! We are on this journey together, and what we are doing together is not TeamWORK, in my opinion, it is TeamLIFE.” said Max Emma, BooXkeeping Franchise, Inc. CEO. “We are excited to bring the BooXkeeping brand to the 3rd location in Florida as we continue to expand across the U.S.”
The new location will serve small businesses in the Miami area community. The goal is to improve service delivery to the Miami business community by having a physical presence within the area. The new Bookkeeping Franchise will adhere to the BooXkeeping business model which has made it the leading bookkeeping franchise opportunity available in the U.S. BooXkeeping is a nationwide provider of affordable outsourced bookkeeping services to small and medium-sized businesses.
Adding the Miami location is a strategic move that will allow the company to have a physical presence where local business owners can leverage the services of a national brand, but still, work with a bookkeeper they know and trust.
“We strongly believe in fielding teams with complementary skills that utilize an iterative approach to offering world-class bookkeeping services,” says CEO Max Emma, “and we always seek to learn from our customers, the accounting community, and our franchisees. Adding another location here will help BooXkeeping to magnify its efforts.”
About BooXkeeping
BooXkeeping is a franchise opportunity available in 36 states. BooXkeeping is a modern bookkeeping solution that’s redefining the bookkeeping industry with a focus on medium-sized and small businesses. BooXkeeping simplifies the process of recording financial transactions saving businesses time so they can focus on their goals. BooXkeeping franchisees are dedicated to ensuring local customers have a clear view of their finances with little to no additional effort. We pride ourselves on being one of the most affordable and reliable service providers in the bookkeeping industry. Our franchise owners take advantage of our proven system to help businesses save on their bookkeeping costs and make a difference by adding real value to their bottom line.
Contact Information
Name: Max Emma, CEO
Organization: BooXkeeping Franchise
Address: 9550 S. Eastern Avenue, Suite 253, Las Vegas, NV 89123
Phone: (855) 935-2669
Website: https://booxkeepingfranchise.com/
