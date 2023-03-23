Reboot Imagine Unveils Revolutionary FAN System at Amusement Expo 2023

Reboot Imagine Logo FAN System

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reboot Imagine expands its horizons from providing services and technical support in arcades to creating a solution that aims to expand their brand and make VR, AR & XR adoption simpler and more powerful than ever.

Reboot Imagine announces what can be the most revolutionary hardware solution for commercial XR yet: the F.A.N (Free Agent Network) System, a powerful, modular, and mobile VR, AR & XR solution. The FAN System has been designed with the next generation of entertainment technologies in mind and is a powerful, versatile, and easily transportable solution tailored for the growing demands of the industry.

Hand-built with high power ratings and futureproofing in mind, the FAN System delivers high-quality VR experiences, offering seamless integration with all major commercial software, games, and licensing platforms. Additionally, the FAN System is compatible with various add-ons, including haptics wear, omnidirectional treadmills, racing simulators, sanitation technologies and more, allowing clients to further customize their hardware solution to fit their unique needs.

Jose Santiago, CEO and Founder, says "the FAN System is designed to support a range of applications and is ideal in esports arenas, free-roam virtual reality spaces, XR arcades, augmented reality experiences, game design studios, motion cinemas, simulation training facilities, and more."

Reboot Imagine will be showcasing the FAN System Model P at Amusement Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, providing a unique opportunity for industry professionals to connect and explore the potential of this innovative hardware solution. By enabling seamless AR, VR & AR entertainment to flourish without restriction, the FAN System is poised to change the landscape of commercial entertainment.

During the recent Game Developers Conference (GDC), select industry insiders were given a sneak peek at the FAN System. Laura Piza, Chief Operating Officer of Reboot Imagine, believes the FAN System "will redefine the standards of the industry, providing businesses with a turnkey system and the services they need to take their operations to the next level."

Join Reboot Imagine at Amusement Expo 2023 in Las Vegas at Booth A1101, to witness a hardware solution in action. A true game changer in the world of location-based entertainment, arcades, esports, or content creation.